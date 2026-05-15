Man Utd XI vs. Nottingham Forest: Old Trafford Bids Farewell—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest in their final home outing of 2025–26, as Old Trafford bids farewell to midfielder Casemiro after four years of service.

United’s renaissance man has enjoyed an excellent final season in Manchester, and the club are set to prioritize the signing of his replacement this summer. Casemiro’s set-piece prowess and array of goal contributions have played an underrated role in the club’s re-emergence with Michael Carrick at the helm.

The Brazilian is among those to have voiced their approval for Carrick getting the job full-time, and recent reports suggest the United hierarchy will grant him his wish. The Red Devils, having qualified for the Champions League, are planning to move forward with their former midfield lynchpin at the helm.

Casemiro Fit for Old Trafford Farewell

The Brazilian has had an excellent season. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Casemiro had been a doubt for his final appearance at Old Trafford, having missed last week’s draw at Sunderland through injury, but the Brazilian trained as normal in the week and is expected to start alongside Kobbie Mainoo this weekend.

Manuel Ugarte’s absence at the Stadium of Light meant Mason Mount partnered Mainoo last Saturday. The Uruguayan has since recovered from a back issue, which still can’t be said of Matthijs de Ligt, who has been out since November.

Benjamin Šeško’s nagging shin injury forced him off at half-time of the 3–2 win over Liverpool, and he didn’t make the travelling squad to Wearside last time out. The Slovenian striker is a doubt for Forest’s visit.

Joshua Zirkzee replaced Šeško as the leader of United’s frontline last time out, but Carrick could turn to Bryan Mbeumo on home soil, despite his poor run of form.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Šeško

: Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Šeško 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

Bryan Mbeumo leads United’s attack. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—After making a costly error against Liverpool, Lammens’s stability returned at the Stadium of Light, with a forgettable contest producing few chances.

RB: Diogo Dalot—The Portuguese international earned some respite last weekend, as Noussair Mazraoui made a rare Premier League start. Dalot will be expected to return to Carrick’s XI this weekend.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire is playing his way into a starting role for Thomas Tuchel’s England at the World Cup this summer. His final squad will be disclosed next Friday.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—As impressive as Ayden Heaven had been, Martínez was always going to come back in at the first possible opportunity after serving a three-game suspension. The Argentine has an excellent relationship with Maguire.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw has defied the odds this season by emerging as a ubiquitous presence of the left side of Man Utd’s defense. Despite the odd fitness concern, the left back has started every single Premier League game. Let’s see how he fares with Champions League soccer returning to Manchester in 2026–27.

CM: Casemiro—Casemiro’s exit will leave a massive void in Man Utd’s midfield, and although there have been times when the Brazilian has seemed over the hill, he’ll be greatly appreciated by the Theatre of Dreams for his four years of work in Manchester.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo will miss having an uber-experienced head alongside him next season and beyond. His next midfield partner could be playing for the opposition this Sunday.

RW: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian has struggled to move through the gears this season and has been particularly quiet in recent appearances. However, there could be another chance to impress from the outset on Sunday.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—The games are ticking down for Fernandes as he goes in search of the seemingly unbreakable Premier League single-season assist record. Four of his previous five assists have come at Old Trafford, and he’ll be hoping to cash in against the already safe Forest.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha hasn’t had it all his own way in year one, but has developed into a reliable big-gamer performer for United during Carrick’s reign.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—The out-of-form Cameroonian has produced his best work in a central role this season, and Benjamin Šeško’s potential absence could allow Mbeumo to lead Man Utd’s line on Sunday.

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