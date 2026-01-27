Six Casemiro Replacements for Man Utd

Manchester United’s search for Casemiro’s heir can now officially begin.

The Red Devils recently confirmed the impending departure of their Brazilian enforcer when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign and the hunt to replace the five-time Champions League winner will rumble on over the coming months.

United have long desired a new midfielder anyway, preferably one at the opposite end of their career to Casemiro, and they’re expected to prioritise the strengthening of the engine room this summer—although uncertainty over the next permanent manager makes life a bit more challenging.

Several midfielders have been repeatedly linked with Old Trafford over the past year and are now certain to garner even more attention, but there are likely to be other names in the mix, too.

Here are six players who could replace Casemiro at Old Trafford.

Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba has been readily linked with Man Utd. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

United’s admiration for Carlos Baleba is no secret. The Red Devils made attempts to sign the highly-rated Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder last summer before being warned off pursuing his services and there’s no doubting that the Cameroon international’s head was turned by interest. Baleba’s performances have been less impressive this term, that’s for sure.

But there’s a reason United were so eager to sign him before the campaign commenced. The 22-year-old enjoyed an exceptional 2024–25 and was a shining light on the south coast as he helped replace what had been lost in the 2023 departure of Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, with his aggressive defensive approach and unlimited energy catching the eye.

Baleba remains firmly linked with United as the club reportedly explored a potential signing in January, even if that appears extremely unlikely. A price tag of over £100 million ($137.8 million) is a major barrier to entry for the Red Devils in negotiations, but they will at least be saving a significant sum once Casemiro’s reported £350,000 weekly salary is removed from the wage bill.

In terms of play style and overall profile, Baleba certainly fits the mould of a Casemiro successor.

Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton is one of England’s brightest prospects. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Adam Wharton’s meteoric rise has seen him linked with Europe’s elite and the midfielder could well be the next high-profile name to jump ship at Selhurst Park. Following the exits of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guéhi, the confirmed future departure of Oliver Glasner and the likely transfer of Jean-Philippe Mateta, the England international would be foolish not to consider his options amid the chaos.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with the classy 21-year-old, as have United, and he appears likely to command a similar price tag to Baleba. That’s understandable given his terrific displays for Crystal Palace over the past year, Wharton flourishing in the Premier League with his passing range, technical class and positional intelligence.

But is Wharton a like-for-like Casemiro replacement? Probably not.

Working in conjunction with a more reserved midfielder, Wharton will thrive, but he lacks the defensive acumen to be the direct heir to Casemiro’s throne. While an excellent footballer and potential generational talent, he’s unlikely to replace the defensive output of the Brazilian—although that doesn’t mean he should be dismissed as a transfer target.

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson’s stock has risen massively over the past year. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Another Englishman whose stock has risen significantly over the past year is Elliot Anderson. The Nottingham Forest talisman has exploded into life following his PSR-enforced move from boyhood club Newcastle United, the combative and all-action midfielder’s ascent having even opened the door to England opportunities under Thomas Tuchel.

Anderson might very well start alongside Declan Rice in England’s double pivot at the 2026 World Cup and few can argue against his place in the lineup. The 23-year-old has a little bit of everything: relentless energy, defensive awareness, impressive athleticism, stellar distribution.

Unsurprisingly, such attributes will merit an enormous transfer fee—another that could surpass the £100 million mark—but United, who have shown interest in Anderson previously, would be acquiring one of the country’s most tantalising midfield talents. A promising replacement for one of best midfielders of his generation.

Rúben Neves

Rúben Neves would add necessary experience. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Links between United and Rúben Neves have been frequent ever since his emergence as an all-action midfielder at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Portugal international’s move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal back in 2023 removed him from the limelight. However, rumours continue to connect Neves and Old Trafford now that his contract is due to expire in summer.

A fee of around £20 million has been touted for a potential transfer this January, an enticing and affordable sum that would provide United with midfield cover, proven Premier League experience and a midfielder who should be in his pomp aged 28.

Of course, the fact that Neves has been playing in Saudi Arabia means he’s not been testing himself against Europe’s elite over the past few years, and he would not be an out-and-out replacement for Casemiro, but he certainly doesn’t lack the technical quality and goalscoring capabilities to make an impact for the Red Devils.

Éderson

An underappreciated gem in Serie A. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

After an exceptional 2023–24 campaign with Atalanta in which he helped propel the Italians to Europa League glory, Éderson has been largely forgotten outside of Serie A. The Brazilian was tipped with a big-money transfer following a first European trophy, but such a switch never materialised.

However, the 26-year-old’s performances have still been hugely impressive for La Dea. An incredibly press resistant operator that boasts boundless energy and great defensive instincts, he continues to deliver weekly for Atalanta, even without the expert tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Now much of the hype around Éderson has died down, United could certainly explore a more cost-effective deal for his services, especially with just 18 months left on his current contract. He could prove an astute replacement for his compatriot Casemiro.

Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller has impressed in the Bundesliga. | Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Angelo Stiller has been regularly linked with the Premier League since VfB Stuttgart’s re-emergence as a major force in Germany, with United most frequently touted as interested in the impressive 24-year-old. He’s been essential to the rise of Die Schwaben in the past few years, which has included a return to the Champions League and a DFB Pokal triumph.

Stiller is not the most traditional defensive midfielder, boasting the ability to operate further forward and even chip in with regular assists. He set up teammates on 11 occasions across all competitions last season and ranks high for progressive passes and passes into the opposition third in the Bundesliga.

Defensively, Stiller is resolute and assured, but he’s certainly not an orthodox enforcer. However, Casemiro is also someone capable of providing plenty of goal contributions and attacking threat—33 goals and assists since his move to England—with both his attacking and defensive skill set needing to be replaced at Old Trafford.

