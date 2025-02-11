Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: Champions League
For the fifth time since 2020, Manchester City and Real Madrid will face off in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester City and Real Madrid have met in the do-or-die rounds of the Champions League in each of the last three seasons, with the winner of the tie going on to lift the trophy all three times. The streak will continue this season, only this time they meet much earlier in the newly introduced playoff round with a ticket to the round of 16 on the line.
Pep Guardiola's all-conquering City side has been anything but this year. With 45 minutes to go in their final league phase game against Club Brugge, City were facing elimination before coming from behind to secure a spot in the playoff round.
As a reward, they get to face the defending champions and the team that has ended their Champions League dreams twice in the last three years. This is unquestionably one of the biggest modern-era Champions League rivalries. Although a Premier League title defense is essentially out of the window. eliminating Real Madrid from their favorite competition could potentially reinvigorate City's season.
City will host the first leg of the tie at the Etihad and will be boosted by the returning Rúben Dias and winter signings Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico González, though, the latter is doubtful for the game.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup vs. Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazilian is back to full fitness and his experience in big games will be much needed between the sticks.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Guardiola has utilized the versatile Nunes as his first choice right back recently.
CB: John Stones—Stones must be at his best to defend one of the deadliest front three's in all of world soccer.
CB: Rúben Dias—The return of the Portugal international is massive for a City side that's looked leaky in defense for large chunks of the season.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol scored a screamer last year against Real Madrid and has looked dangerous lately going forward from the left back position.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—The Croatia international is no Rodri but will play a key role anchoring the midfield against his former club.
CM: Bernardo Silva—Silva could have the freedom to roam all over the midfield, offering an outlet to receive passes when City are in possession.
RW: Phil Foden—Foden will hope to score against Real Madrid in the opening leg of a tie for the third time in four years.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The Belgian has shined in the past against Los Blancos and will look to put up a vintage performance in what could be his final Champions League game at the Etihad.
RW: Omar Marmoush—City's new signing could take advantage of one of Real Madrid's weakest areas.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland will look to score against Real Madrid for the first time in his career.