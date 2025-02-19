Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Second Leg
Manchester City travel to the Santiago Bernabéu for the fourth year in a row looking to turn around the 2–3 loss in the first leg to advance to the Champions League round of 16.
Yet another late second half collapse saw Manchester City concede two goals that gave Real Madrid the advantage going into the second leg of the tie. Madrid pulled off one of their trademarked Champions League comebacks, but that was aided by City once again having an abysmal defensive performance.
Now, Pep Guardiola's side must do something they haven't been able to do in the last three years: beat Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.
City are coming off dispatching Newcastle United 4–0 in the Premier League. The statement win could offer the team a much needed confidence boost before the trip to Spain.
Erling Haaland appears to have escaped a major injury and should be good to go, after he raised the alarms by grabbing at his knee. The same can't be said for Manuel Akanji who'll be out for a considerable time. Jack Grealish remains doubtful for the contest.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazilian kept a clean sheet had an assist vs. Newcastle and will be hoping that gives him a boost in confidence after struggling in the first leg.
RB: Matheus Nunes—The Portuguese will hope to improve on Rico Lewis' performance in the first game of the tie.
CB: Rúben Dias—City's defensive leader will have the tough task of stopping one of the best attacking trios in the world.
CB: John Stones—Stones has the freedom to carry the ball forward and become an extra midfielder when City are on in possession.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol has shown how dangerous he can be going forward from the left flank.
CM: Nico González—The Barcelona academy graduate will try to do his best to impersonate Rodri in the middle of the pitch.
CM: Bernardo Silva—Silva will drift up the pitch when Stones advances into a midfield position.
RW: Phil Foden—Foden will start on the left in place of Savinho.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The Belgian was rested over the weekend and City need a vintage performance from him in what could be his final Champions League game for the club.
LW: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush scored a hat-trick over the weekend and earned his first Champions League start for City.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland scored his first career goal against Real Madrid in the first leg and will look to add more to help the Citizens mount the comeback.