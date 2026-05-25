Manchester United Preseason 2026: Tour Dates, Fixtures, Tickets & How to Watch

Manchester United’s 2025–26 season, at one stage—particularly under Rúben Amorim—looked destined for failure.

By mid-January, the Red Devils were already out of the EFL Cup at the hands of minnows Grimsby Town, eliminated from the FA Cup at the first hurdle by Brighton & Hove Albion and drifting near mid-table in the Premier League. New signings were struggling to make an impact, and unrest around Old Trafford was growing.

Amorim was eventually replaced by Michael Carrick, who, despite some continued scrutiny over performances, managed to steady the ship. Under his guidance, United climbed the table to secure a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Now back among Europe’s elite, this summer’s preseason takes on added importance. It provides a crucial window for the squad to continue building cohesion, for potential new signings to integrate and for the team to address the fitness issues that have hampered them in recent years.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s 2026 preseason plans, including fixtures, tour details, how to watch, ticket information and the key players to watch.

Man Utd Preseason 2026 Fixtures

Manchester United are back in the Champions League. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Date Opponent Location Kick-off (BST) Competition July 18 Wrexham Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland 4 p.m. Friendly July 24 Rosenborg Lerkendal Stadium, Trondheim, Norway 5 p.m. Friendly Aug. 1 Atlético Madrid Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden 2 p.m. Snapdragon Cup Aug. 8 PSG Ullevi Stadium, Gothenberg, Sweden 4 p.m. 2026 Snapdragon Tour Aug. 12 Leeds United Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland 7:30 p.m. 2026 Snapdragon Tour

Manchester United will remain in Europe for their 2026 preseason—a notable shift from their usual summer plans.

Aside from 2020 and 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel, United had toured outside Europe every summer since 2002, typically heading to the United States or Asia for commercially successful global tours.

However, with many of their players already set to travel to the United States, Canada and Mexico for this summer’s World Cup, the club has opted to keep preparations closer to home.

That doesn’t mean a quiet schedule, though. The Red Devils will begin in Finland with a fixture against Wrexham, before heading to Norway to face Rosenborg.

They will then travel to Sweden for what will be the standout matches of their preseason, taking on Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, before wrapping up their summer with a friendly against Leeds United in Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

Where to Buy Tickets for Man Utd’s 2026 Preseason

Tickets for all of Manchester United’s 2026 preseason fixtures are currently available to purchase through Ticketmaster, the official retailer, as well as selected resale platforms.

Where to Watch Man Utd’s 2026 Preseason Fixtures

Manchester United’s 2026 preseason matches will be available to watch on the club’s official channel, MUTV, which is accessible in most regions worldwide, including the United States.

A subscription is required to view MUTV content.

Man Utd 2026 Preseason: Key Players

Kobbie Mainoo will hope for a hot start to the season. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

There are a number of Manchester United players for whom the 2026 preseason will be incredibly important.

First and foremost is Kobbie Mainoo. Once sidelined under Amorim at Old Trafford, the young Englishman re-established himself following Carrick’s arrival, ultimately committing his long-term future to the club by signing a contract through to 2031 in April. Now expected to play a central role in United’s midfield moving forward, a strong preseason will be key to building momentum ahead of the new campaign.

Attention will also turn to whoever is brought in to replace Casemiro. The Brazilian enjoyed a strong final season at the club, contributing not only with his usual defensive solidity but also chipping in with more goals than ever. Replacing his experience and presence will be no easy task, but United will be keen to get a successor in place early and build a partnership alongside Mainoo as quickly as possible.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães and Atalanta midfielder Éderson are among those being linked with the role.

When Does the 2026-27 Season Start for Man Utd?

The 2026–27 Premier League season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 22, 2026, although the full fixture list will not be released until Friday, June 19.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE