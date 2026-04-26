How Bargain Casemiro Replacement Compares to Alternative Man Utd Midfield Targets
Manchester United are reported to have included Atalanta midfielder Éderson on a list of options to replace Casemiro ahead of next season.
Casemiro will depart Old Trafford at the end of his contract. United were short of central midfielders even before that January announcement, with speculation also mounting about the uncertain future of seldom used 2024 signing Manuel Ugarte.
If Kobbie Mainoo fills the role of a ball-playing No. 6, United require an all-action box-to-box engine to replace Casemiro—in the mold of Declan Rice at Arsenal.
Éderson, a target who has flown under the radar compared to the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and even Angelo Stiller, fits that profile. In 2024, a former manager of the Brazilian’s described his attributes as being “great physical strength, with the ability to play box-to-box, back and forth, sustaining the pace of the game.”
Links with Manchester United are not new but, as the summer transfer window moves into view, The Guardian writes that sporting director Jason Wilcox is an admirer and “monitoring” him.
Man Utd Midfield Targets Compared
Player
Current Club
Age
Contract Expiry
Éderson
Atalanta
26
2027
Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
23
2029
Sandro Tonali
Newcastle
25
2028
Carlos Baleba
Brighton
22
2028 + 1
Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
22
2029
Angelo Stiller
Stuttgart
25
2028
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Real Madrid
26
2028
How Much Would Éderson Cost?
Given his lower profile and contract situation, Éderson has the distinct advantage of being substantially cheaper than Manchester United might expect to pay for alternative targets.
Anderson is widely thought to be valued in excess of $135 million (£100 million) by Nottingham Forest, for example. Baleba and Wharton were in a similar bracket last summer, with that price scaring United off an approach for the former, who could now be in the $67.5–81 million range.
Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni has also emerged as rumored target in recent weeks. The Frenchman isn’t likely to come cheaper than $95 million, if he even has any interest in leaving.
In contrast, Éderson might be available for comparatively little—around $35 million on the low end, and potentially up to $47 million as a high estimate. Those were the figures thrown out by representative André Cury within the last six months, and half of what Atalanta previously wanted.
“[Atalanta were asking for] a lot of money, between €60 million [$70.4 million] and €75 million ($87.9 million). He’s close to the end of his contract, they could reduce his price by half, to between €30 million ($35.2 million) and €40 million ($46.9 million), but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position,” Cury said at the time.
Given that United will almost certainly need to sign at least two new central midfielders this summer to boost an area of the pitch that lacks depth even with Casemiro still on board, it makes sense to lock in a proven but cheaper option like Éderson to hold funds back for more.
Not a regular with Brazil’s national team—his last selection came in June 2025—Éderson’s summer won’t be dominated by the World Cup either, making any deal potentially more straightforward.
READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.