Marc Cucurella’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of left back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

The Spain international had been heavily linked with both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, but Real Madrid’s interest emerged on Sunday and a whirlwind 24 hours has now seen a switch to the Bernabéu finalized.

Reports suggest Madrid have agreed a package worth up to $69.4 million (£51.8 million, €60 million), the vast majority of which is guaranteed, for the 27-year-old, who has signed a six-year contract with José Mourinho’s side.

“Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements,” a Chelsea statement read.

“We wish him every success as he begins the next stage of his career.”

Cucurella’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Real Madrid

Cucurella’s current number is not available in Madrid. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Cucurella has worn a handful of different shirt numbers during his career so far, beginning with 24 in Barcelona’s academy. That shirt clearly has significance for the left back, who heads to the World Cup this summer with 24 on his back for Spain.

In senior soccer, Cucurella started out in 36 at Barcelona, before taking 20 at Eibar and 15 at Getafe. Upon his move to the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion, he switched to 3.

The No. 3 shirt was not available for Cucurella when he joined Chelsea, where it was already worn by Marcos Alonso, so he took 32 for his debut season. However, when the 3 became available again, he quickly made the change, wearing that shirt for his last three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

It stands to reason that Cucurella would want the 3 shirt again in Madrid, but that number is currently worn by Éder Militão, who took that shirt for the 2019–20 season.

Complicating matters for Cucurella are La Liga’s number rules, which state all senior players must wear between 1 and 25, while 1, 13 and 25 are reserved for goalkeepers. As a result, there is no option to take the 32 shirt he wore during his first season at Chelsea.

The 24 is also already taken by Dean Huijsen, meaning Cucurella is likely to have to find himself a new shirt number.

Available Shirt Numbers at Real Madrid

Number Last Worn by 2 Dani Carvajal 4 David Alaba 9 Endrick

Shirt Numbers That Could Become Available

Eduardo Camavinga is one of many tipped to leave Real Madrid. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Clearly, there are not many options for Cucurella at the minute, particularly with Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries both needing numbers as well. However, that situation could change.

A whole host of Madrid players are facing uncertain futures this summer, and their departures would free up plenty more shirts for the new recruits to wear.

Militão in the 3 is far from guaranteed to stay after a handful of injury-hit seasons, while Eduardo Camavinga’s 6 could become available if reports of a potential exit come to fruition. Gonzalo García, who wears 16, is expected to leave ahead of Endrick’s imminent return, and center back Raúl Asencio could free up the 17 if he leaves. Dani Ceballos’s 19 feels almost certain to become vacant soon.

Madrid may also choose to try and offload one of the three senior left backs already on the books. Álvaro Carreras wears 18 and Fran García wears 20, and it seems as though one of those two will be ushered out for Cucurella. Ferland Mendy, who holds the 23 shirt, is expected to miss the majority of the upcoming campaign through injury.

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