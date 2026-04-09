Brazilian Legend Marcelo Weighs in on Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

Brazilian soccer legend Marcelo is the latest to weigh in on the decades-long debate: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo.

The now-retired left back has key insight, having faced head-on the offensive prowesses of both generational talents in the heights of their careers.

Although teammates and close friends with Ronaldo through their long, overlapping—and trophy-laden—stint at La Liga’s Real Madrid (2009–18), Marcelo was tasked with defending the Portuguese legend at least once when Brazil faced Portugal in an international friendly in November 2008.

Marcelo and Ronaldo actually nearly came to blows in the waning minutes of that 6–2 win for Brazil. After a hard tackle, Ronaldo elbowed Marcelo, to which Marcelo responded with a kick. Ronaldo then grabbed Marcelo’s neck before the pair was soon split up. It proved a rough start to an otherwise long friendship, as Real Madrid signed Ronaldo just months later.

Marcelo, of course, faced former Barcelona star Messi on numerous occasions, as the pair featured on opposite sides of La Liga’s most bitter rivalry for more than a decade. For 15 years straight (2006–21), Marcelo met Messi in El Clásico.

Who Was Tougher to Face, Messi or Ronaldo?

Messi and Ronaldo are considered two of the world’s best soccer players in history. | JOSEP LAGO–AFP / Alex Livesey–FIFA / Getty Images

“Messi [was tougher to face],” Marcelo told RomárioTV on Wednesday. “Messi was very extraordinary, like I’m still looking for him today, d--- it.

“Man, he is very extraordinary ... Messi understands all of the positions on the field very well. He knows when the guy is coming with the ball. He already knows where to go, where to get out and such. I think he is very extraordinary.”

Ronaldo was the first player in soccer history to crack 900 career goals, achieving that feat in September 2024. Now at 967 goals, the 41-year-old has his sights set on the 1,000 mark before retirement. Messi, 38, recently became the second player to hit 900 goals, notching his 900th in a Concacaf Champions Cup match for Inter Miami on March 18.

Although Ronaldo has the grander total, Messi actually surpasses Ronaldo in minutes per goal, 104 minutes versus 111. With 407 total assists, Messi also has more total goal contributions (1,310) than Ronaldo, who only has 261 assists for 1,228 goal contributions.

What’s in Marcelo’s Trophy Case?

Marcelo is one of the best players in club history. | Alexander Hassenstein/UEFA/Getty Images

Marcelo is one of the most decorated players in Real Madrid history. Across 16 seasons and 546 total appearances for the club (2006–22), Marcelo won 25 trophies, which includes five Champions League crowns, six La Liga titles, four Club World Cups, five Spanish Super Cups and a pair of Copa del Rey titles.

Marcelo made 58 appearances for the Seleção across 12 years (2006–18), helping to secure a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze at 2008 Beijing Games.

After competing in three FIFA World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018), the only thing missing from the Brazilian’s cluttered trophy case is a World Cup trophy, something Messi finally hoisted with Argentina in 2022 Qatar and that Ronaldo likely only has one more shot to achieve this summer.

When asked Wednesday if he would swap his five Champions League crowns to win the World Cup with Brazil, Marcelo gave a surprising answer.

“That question is wild,” he said. “I’m going to be straight with you. Yes, I would swap them.”

Marcelo’s candid response lends even more pressure and excitement towards the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in North America in just 10 weeks. Although Marcelo will be watching from the stands, both Ronaldo and Messi are expected to compete, marking the sixth World Cup for both of them.

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