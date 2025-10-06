‘On the Line’—Mason Mount Gives Ruben Amorim Sack Verdict
Mason Mount came to his manager’s defence following Manchester United’s 2–0 win over Sunderland, insisting the Red Devils and Ruben Amorim are “together” despite continued struggles.
The midfielder bagged the winner for Man Utd on Saturday at Old Trafford, helping secure three points in Amorim’s 50th match in charge. The victory, though, is only the Portuguese manager’s 19th across all competitions since he was appointed last November.
In fact, the Red Devils have still yet to win back-to-back Premier League matches during Amorim’s tenure, a reality that keeps the boss under constant pressure and scrutiny, especially after Man Utd’s nightmare 2024–25 season.
Despite the poor string of results and reports of potentially bringing in Oliver Glasner or Xavi to replace Amorim, Mount backed his current manager ahead of the October international break.
“Obviously, even in this season, we’ve gone through ups and downs, but we’re together. And we’ll continue to be together with the manager, with the staff, to continue moving forward,” Mount said.
Amorim’s First 50 Games in Charge of Man Utd Across All Competitions
Result
Tally
Won
19
Drawn
12
Lost
19
Goals Scored
78
Goals Conceded
76
Win Percentage
38%
“I have a good relationship with the manager. I don’t think it’s any better than all the other lads. I think I have the experience of playing a similar formation to what he likes as I have played it before in the past [at Chelsea],” Mount added.
“So, knowing the roles and what he wants out of the team resonates with me because I’ve done it before. So, I think that’s something that I obviously understand.”
Mount has already matched his Premier League tally from his last two seasons at Man Utd through just seven appearances. Now fully fit, the England international is hoping to get back to his top form that earned him a £55 million ($69.5 million) transfer from Chelsea back in June 2023.
Mount: Man Utd Must Do ‘Exactly’ What Amorim Asks
Mount continued his optimism for Man Utd moving forward, emphasising the club’s need to put their training tactics into practice come matchdays.
“For us, it’s just focusing on what the manager wants and that’s in training,” Mount said. “And then when it comes to the games, doing exactly what he asked for. And I think, as you see today, we stuck to the job in hand.
“Everyone did their roles and responsibilities and it was a good performance [against Sunderland]. I think in the second half it got a bit cagey and there were times where we had to defend. We had to put the body on the line,” Mount finished.
Amorim now has two weeks to prepare for a clash at Anfield coming on Sunday, Oct. 19. Should the Red Devils fall to Liverpool, the 40-year-old will officially have lost more games than he has won during his stint at Man Utd.