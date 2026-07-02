‘A Key Part’—Mateus Fernandes Hints at Reason for Choosing Tottenham Over Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United, paying a club-record fee to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Spurs have parted with a whopping $112 million (£85 million) to sign Fernandes, who admitted the chance to link up with Roberto De Zerbi played a huge part in convincing him to make the move.

“I’m very excited for this next step,” Fernandes explained. “Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join.

“When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way—going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can’t wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club.”

Revealing his plans for Fernandes, De Zerbi added: “I’ve admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play.

“Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level. Mateus is comfortable under pressure, can progress the ball, works hard for the team and has the courage to make things happen in difficult moments.

“I believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue his development and I’m excited to start working with him.”

Fernandes’s Transfer Record Will Not Last Long

Sandro Tonali will be next to join Tottenham. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Fernandes will not be the only midfielder moving to Tottenham this summer. Spurs have already sealed an agreement to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a deal which will once again break the team’s transfer record.

Tonali, who boarded a flight from Milan on Thursday to finalize his switch to Spurs, is due to join in a package worth as much as $132.8 million (£100 million)—the vast majority of which is guaranteed.

As he prepared to depart for Spurs, Tonali spoke to Sky in Italy about his impending move and, like Fernandes, pointed to the importance of De Zerbi.

“De Zerbi played a big role in this,” Tonali explained, “and then it’s a lifestyle and family choice after three years at Newcastle.

“De Zerbi deserves a lot of the credit, he did it not only as a Brescia native and a friend but also as a hard worker, he’s committed to this.”

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