Tottenham’s Summer Spend Already Exceeds $300 Million in Bid to Avoid More Failure

Only 24 hours after it was revealed Tottenham Hotspur would make Mateus Fernandes the most expensive player in the club’s history, Sandro Tonali will make the switch to north London for even more than the £85 million ($112.8 million) it’s costing to sign the Portuguese.

Tonali’s Newcastle exit has felt inevitable for some time, increasingly so once the Magpies tumbled into the bottom half of the Premier League table and failed to qualify for any European competition.

There were slightly strange Arsenal rumors in January, before Manchester United and Manchester City became linked more recently. But it will be Spurs for Tonali, amid multiple reports on Wednesday of the clubs reaching common ground on a £100 million ($132.8 million) deal.

Spurs agreed for the full £85 million ($112.8 million) fee payable to West Ham for Fernandes to be guaranteed, going where Manchester United were not prepared to. Sky Sports and The Athletic note that Newcastle are assured of £92.5 million ($122.8 million) for Tonali, with the remaining £7.5 million ($9.9 million) in ‘achievable add-ons.’

Ambitious Tottenham Summer Continues

Jan-Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali are all arriving. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Rob Newell/CameraSport/Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs have finished 17th in the Premier League two years in a row and were in genuine danger of relegation this past season right until the final day.

It has been an embarrassing collapse for a club that within the last decade has challenged for the Premier League and played in the Champions League final.

But Spurs officials seem determined to arm manager Roberto De Zerbi with a squad capable of quickly climbing the table and getting back into UEFA action.

In addition to Fernandes and Tonali providing a serious midfield boost, in excess of £50 million ($66.4 million) is going on center back Jan-Paul van Hecke—that’s a total spend already not far short of £237 million ($319 million). Smart use of the free agent market has also brought in defenders Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, and backup goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.

It shows a clear focus and determination to improve the core solidity of the squad, making a team that lost 39 of 76 Premier League matches over the last two seasons, much harder to beat.

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