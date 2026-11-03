Mauricio Pochettino’s Seven Best USMNT Midfielders for Long-Term Success—Ranked

Mauricio Pochettino has already trialed a whopping 75 players since taking charge of the U.S. men’s national team two years ago. Now, he faces the cumbersome task of whittling down his squad and solidifying his strongest 26-man team. Out of all the selection headaches that the Argentine manager has to contend with, perhaps none is as confounding as the midfield.

From the 2026 World Cup squad, only Cristian Roldan—who will be 35 years old in four years’ time—will likely no longer be an option for the 2030 World Cup. As for the other midfielders who have been rostered in the past 12 months, none of them will be older than 31 come 2030.

With players like Tanner Tessmann, Aidan Morris and Brenden Aaronson flourishing in Europe and Adri Mehmeti, James Sands and Timothy Tillman making their mark in Major League Soccer, Pochettino has a deep contingent of midfielders to choose from. But just who exactly will be part of the 2030 squad?

As Pochettino scours his ranks, here are the best long-term midfielders at his disposal, all of whom are capable of running the show from the center of the pitch at the 2030 World Cup.

7. Brooklyn Raines

Brooklyn Raines is putting together a sensational campaign in New England. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sure, he may not be playing for a Champions League powerhouse like Atlético Madrid’s Johnny Cardoso, and he hasn't played in a major tournament or led his nation to a final like Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna. But don't count out Brooklyn Raines from nailing down a roster spot in 2030.



After becoming the youngest player in Houston Dynamo history (17 years, 36 days) and consolidating a starting spot in 2025, Raines headed north to the New England Revolution in December to reunite with ex-U.S. Soccer U-20 manager Marko Mitrović. It's ended up being a match made in heaven for both parties.



Raines was already an intriguing midfield prospect, capable of covering ample swaths of ground, adeptly snuffing out opposing passing patterns and oozing serenity when dribbling out of the pressure. But where he’s really taken a step up this season is in his distribution and involvement in the final third.



It’s no wonder why Pochettino decided to give Raines his USMNT debut last month against Peru, before starting him against Chile and Canada in the following days. At 21, the Liberia native has designated himself as one of the brightest midfield prospects in MLS, and he’s more than capable of becoming a regular for the Stars and Stripes.

6. Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah has enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes under Rúben Amorim. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Sometimes all you need is a new manager to get back on track, and that's proven to be the case for Yunus Musah at AC Milan. After being discarded by Max Allegri, Musah struggled to make his presence felt on loan at Atalanta and missed out on a roster spot for the 2026 World Cup.



Widely expected to depart on a permanent transfer, Musah instead stayed put at San Siro and cemented a starting spot in midfield under Rúben Amorim. Rather than oscillating between different positions, Musah is getting the chance to rack up consistent starts in midfield and fine-tune his skill set, which has done wonders for his confidence.



Capable of evading pressure and breaking lines with his dribbling as well as winning back possession and turning defensive recoveries into attacking opportunities, Musah is tailor-made for Amorim’s style of play. Most importantly, he’s showing maturity under the brightest lights.



Eight years after making his World Cup debut at 2022 Qatar, could Yunus Musah return to the world’s biggest stage in 2030? Don’t bet against it if he continues improving at this rate.

5. Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman has struggled to get off the mark for Bayer Leverkusen this season. | Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

Few USMNT players saw their value increase as much as Malik Tillman over the course of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After assisting Giovanni Reyna's goal against. Paraguay, Tillman scored two stunning free kicks in the two knockout stage matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium.



However, he has struggled to build on that momentum thus far this season for Bayer Leverkusen. Having started the first two Bundesliga matches of the season, Tillman has since begun on the bench in the last six matches. While he is still starting in domestic cup matches, he is no longer the undisputed starter that he once was.



Four months after excelling on the world’s biggest stage, Tillman’s confidence has begun to nosedive, with Leverkusen manager Carlos Martínez preferring Ibrahim Maza at the No. 10 role. Such is his decline in form that sections of the fanbase booed him during Saturday’s defeat to Stuttgart.



It’s far from a crisis for Tillman, who is still playing on a weekly basis and who found the back of the net in the previous international window friendlies against Peru and Mexico. Still, he’ll be looking to get back into the starting XI and regain his confidence ahead of the 2027 Gold Cup.

4. Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna hasn't taken long to adjust to French soccer. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Gio Reyna has long been considered one of the most talented players to ever emerge from the States. Now, as he approaches his 24th birthday, he's finally delivering on that potential and becoming a key figure for Strasbourg.



After an injury-plagued few years that saw him bounce around from Borussia Dortmund to Nottingham Forest to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Reyna has turned over a brand new leaf at Strasbourg. Having scored three goals in his last three seasons, Reyna has already scored two goals in nine appearances this fall.



Rather than being played out of position or from the bench, Reyna has emerged as a central figure in Hugo Oliveira’s project and is repaying the Portuguese coach’s faith with vital contributions on both sides of the ball. He leads Strasbourg in chances created, with 12 per 90 minutes.



Even when he was out of form, Pochettino still included Reyna in his World Cup roster. Now that he’s riding high on confidence, Reyna has taken on an even bigger role within the national team. He was the only USMNT player to start all four matches in September-October window, assisting in the first two against Peru and Chile.

3. Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter is taking his game to a new level in the EFL Championship. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

He never quite did enough to convince his father, Gregg Berhalter, of his USMNT merits, but Sebastian Berhalter is quickly becoming an indispensable figure in Pochettino's midfield. He has already played 22 times since making his debut in June 2025, and all signs point to him making it 23 and 24 this month.



After spells with Columbus Crew and Austin FC, Berhalter emerged as a vital cog in Vancouver Whitecaps’ midfield with 20 goals and 26 assists in 167 appearances, leading them to the 2025 MLS Cup final. It wasn't long before Pochettino turned his attention on Berhalter, who started in the 2025 Gold Cup before playing in all five matches of the 2026 World Cup.



Berhalter is now making his mark in England after swapping Vancouver for Middlesbrough, and his industrious work rate and composed passing ability have not gone unnoticed by manager Kim Hellberg. He is Boro’s chief playmaker, leading the team in chances created (34), big chances created (six) and expected assists (2.7) this season.



In contrast to Boro midfield partner Aidan Morris, Berhalter is no longer on the fringes of the USMNT: he’s an integral figure who has played in each of the team’s last 15 matches. With Middlesbrough sitting atop the table and flirting with a return to the Premier League, Berhalter will undoubtedly be running high on confidence as he returns to the national team this month.

2. Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has become integral for Juventus and the USMNT. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

It has been nine years since Weston McKennie scored on his USMNT debut against European champions Portugal. He has since remained an indisputable starter under various managers, starting in 67 of his 74 caps.



McKennie continues to bring his swashbuckling style to both the USMNT and Juventus, whether he's making a last-ditch interception, a lung-busting run into the box or leaping above the rest to get his head on a cross. Most importantly, though, he's steering clear of long-term injuries.



Capable of playing anywhere from fullback to midfielder to winger, McKennie is a dynamic jack of all trades who makes his mark no matter where he’s situated on the pitch. He's got the intensity and physical prowess to come out on top in duels, but he's also more than capable of orchestrating the flow of possession with his well-worked passes.



Even at 28, McKennie is showing no signs of slowing down. As Juve’s longest-tenured player, he provides experience and consistency that are rivaled by few players in Pochettino’s midfield crop. Unless something radical happens, expect him to continue starting in midfield when the 2030 World Cup rolls around.

1. Tyler Adams

The USMNT can't live without Tyler Adams in midfield. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Similar to McKennie, it seems like Tyler Adams has been undroppable ever since he made his USMNT debut. He was the Stars and Stripes’ captain in the 2022 World Cup, and even with Tim Ream wearing the armband in 2026, Adams still led by example with scintillating performances. Now with Ream’s recent retirement, Adams is back to donning the armband.



His impact was made all the more conspicuous when he wasn’t on the pitch, as Türkiye managed to exploit the USMNT midfield and wreak havoc in transition during the group stage finale this summer. Adams is a defensive savant who thrives at anticipating the run of play, winning second balls and stopping counterattacks with an important intervention.



On the ball, Adams is capable of teeing up his teammates with perfectly timed through balls. He ranks second in Bournemouth’s squad with 48.3 accurate passes per 90 minutes and third with 11.8 line-breaking passes per 90. Off the ball, he’s a menace who is covering every blade of grass and putting his body on the line.



Adams has already led Bournemouth to uncharted territory with a maiden European qualification this season. Now, can the USMNT captain help the Stars and Stripes overcome their round of 16 woes and reach even higher heights in 2030?

RANK YOUR BEST USMNT MIDFIELDERS

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