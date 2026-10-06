Mauricio Pochettino Identifies Biggest Threat to USMNT in Match vs. Canada

There is one thing standing in the way of the U.S. men’s national team and a perfect record this fall: Canada, and to be more specific, Jonathan David.

After three-consecutive victories this fall, including the weekend’s emphatic 3–0 result against bitter rival Mexico, the USMNT is flying high in the dawn of its new youthful era. The Stars and Stripes will look to make it a perfect four for four to conclude the fall international window when they clash with their neighbors to the north, another major Concacaf foe.

Tuesday night’s match at Allianz Field harbors one major threat in particular, according to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, a “fantastic striker” for Canada that has the means of denying his team glory.

“There is a good mix in his qualities,” Pochettino said about David pre-match. “Scoring goals with confidence, he is going to be a difficult player for us tomorrow.”

The 26-year-old has been at the scene of the crime before, preventing Pochettino from defeating Les Rouges on more than one occasion. In fact, Pochettino has never reigned victorious over Canada since taking over in 2024.

Jonathan David vs. the USMNT

David has bested the USMNT in the last two match-ups. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Pochettino has long been familiar with David’s game. As the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, the Argentine boss admits he always had his sights set on the talented striker, who starred for Lille between 2020–25.

“I know the type of player that he is,” Pochettino said about the current Atlético Madrid star, on a season-loan from Juventus. “We were always in different clubs. He was always on our radar to try to sign him. That is the truth.

“And now, seeing him in La Liga, in a club like Atlético Madrid, with a coach like Diego Simeone, it is fantastic.”

Since taking over for the Stars and Stripes, Pochettino has regrettably become even more familiarized with David’s dominance. The USMNT has lost its last two clashes with Canada, both 2–1 results, in September 2024 and March 2025. In both matches, David scored the game-winner; the most recent one was a 59th-minute left-footed blast to condemn the USMNT to an abysmal fourth place in Concacaf Nations League.

“We need to be focused on him, of course, because he is one of the greatest strikers today in the world,” Pochettino added. “Not only here and in Europe, but the world.”

The 2024–25 Concacaf Men’s Player of the Year has 43 goals for Canada in 84 international appearances, making him the nation’s all-time leading scorer. He is currently enjoying a strong run of form with Atléti, scoring in the last three club matches.

Anticipated to lead the line for Canada on Tuesday night, it will most likely be USMNT star center back Chris Richards’s job to contain him. Pochettino will hope he is up for the task.