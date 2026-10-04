USMNT Player Ratings vs. Mexico: Two Stars Are Born in Dream Night for U.S. Soccer

The U.S. men’s national team enjoyed a fairytale Saturday night with a 3–0 win against arch-nemesis Mexico, thanks to a pair of goals from teenagers Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan.

It wasn’t the easiest of starts for the USMNT, who struggled to string together passes to bypass Mexico’s aggressive press. Mauricio Pochettino’s men had to dig deep, but they slowly started to settle into the match.

When the Stars and Stripes finally managed to manufacture a sustained possession, they pounced. Alex Freeman freed a charging Giovanni Reyna who got away from his man and whipped a powerful cross that Raúl Rangel couldn’t handle, leaving the rebound on a platter for 18-year-old rising star Julian Hall to introduce himself under the bright lights of North America’s biggest rivalry to give the USMNT the lead 28 minutes in.

The USMNT improved in the second half, and just when Mexico seemed to get back in the game, it was 17-year-old wonderkid Cavan Sullivan’s turn to announce himself on the biggest stage. Sullivan intercepted an egregious Rangel pass, and without any hesitation, he kept his cool and lobbed a shot over the goalkeeper to double his side’s lead just past the hour mark.

Mexico completely collapsed, and Mateo Chávez was sent off after slapping Sebastian Berhalter. Then, Malik Tillman added the cherry on top of a sensational night with a powerful hit into the roof of the net in the 85th minute.

The Stars and Stripes categorically erased Mexico from the pitch in the second half and could’ve easily inflicted more harm. Still, in one of the greatest nights of Pochettino’s tenure, the Argentine boss got his first win in North America’s biggest rivalry and the USMNT’s 2030 cycle is off to to a perfect start.

The Moment That Changed The Game

Julian Hall’s dream start to his international career continued. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino’s side looked uncomfortable for much of the first half against an intense El Tri that dominated possession, swarmed to the ball and generated the most dangerous chance of the early exchanges.

But when Mexico looked like the superior side, the USMNT responded by suddenly slowing the game down and manufacturing its longest possession of the first half. Sebastian Berhalter dropped deep to quarterback the team’s buildup, and players up the pitch freely exchanged possessions to confuse Mexican markers.

Freeman, operating almost as a right winger, threaded a pass to an unmarked Reyna down the channel—on the opposite side flank from where he started the game. The Strasbourg man whipped in a cross, and Hall brilliantly sniffed out the open area to tap-in the USMNT’s opener off a rebound.

After a difficult start, Hall gave the hosts the lead with their first and only shot on target of the first half. Against a team that wasted the few important chances it created, the Stars and Stripes had made the most of theirs.

The opener stunned El Tri, and it was never able to restore its initial superiority. The USMNT, meanwhile, grew into the game and was far and away the better side in the second half.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Mexico (4-4-2)

The USMNT produced a full team effort on Saturday night. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Diego Kochen—7.3: A shaky performance from the 20-year-old goalkeeper, who was lucky Santiago Gimenez didn’t pounce on a rebound he left served on a platter. Had some nice passes from deep but also a couple of risky ones. Nice save in the only shot on goal he faced.

RB: Alex Freeman—8.3: Pocketed Orbelín Pineda and was a threat whenever he ventured forward. A clever flick for a charging Reyna started the action of his team’s opener.

CB: Chris Richards—6.8: Dominant in the air and calmly dealt with Mexico’s threat.

CB: Auston Trusty—7.8: Like his partner alongside him, Tursty didn’t put a foot wrong defensively. He was often the first pass out of the back and was effective with his distribution.

LB: Antonee Robinson—7.7: Extremely lucky that a poor clearance didn’t turn into Mexico’s early opener.

RM: Cavan Sullivan—8.3: Came alive in the second half, fearlessly taking on markers and often getting the better of them. His dream night was crowned when he became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history with a classy finish.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—7.4: Suffered early, especially out of possession, but the USMNT looked at its best when the midfielder dropped to organize possessions from deep.

CM: Tyler Adams—7.3: The captain was slightly overwhelmed by Mexico’s tenacious counter-press, but his industrious nature helped his team stay balanced and halt potential dangerous opponent attacks.

LM: Gio Reyna—6.6: Unable to get involved early, he abandoned his starting position on the left and drifted wide right, and it paid off instantly. Brilliant run to reach the byline, and his powerful cross overpowered Mexico’s goalkeeper, leading to Hall’s opener.

ST: Malik Tillman—8.1: Wasn’t as involved as he’d hope but was the most threatening player whenever he did get some space to work with. Dominated the game in the second half.

ST: Julian Hall—7.7: Simply remarkable what the 18-year-old is doing. Was another spectator for much of the early exchanges, until he appeared at the right place at the right time to fire his side into the lead. Three goals in as many games to start his USMNT career, unreal.

SUB: Yunus Musah (65’ for Sullivan)—6.7: A constant threat down the right for the entirety of his cameo.

SUB: Justin Ellis (65’ for Hall)—5.9: Should’ve scored after a brilliant run where he got away from defenders, but after doing the most difficult part, his shot went right to the goalkeeper.

SUB: Brooklyn Raines (82’ for Reyna)—N/A

SUB: Peyton Miller (82’ for Berhalter)—N/A

SUB: Mathis Albert (88’ for Tillman)—N/A

Subs not used: Matt Freese (GK), Brian Schwake (GK), George Campbell, Francis Westfield, Neil Pierre, Sergiño Dest, Adri Mehmeti, Zavier Gozo, Cole Campbell, Damion Downs.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Cavan Sullivan has officially arrived. | Vanessa Luna/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Just days removed from his 17th birthday, Cavan Sullivan displayed exactly why he is considered a generational talent for U.S. Soccer. Beyond his goal, what impressed the most was his personality, his fearlessness and how aggressive he was in his attempt to make something happen whenever he had the ball. The talent is evident, but his personality is just as promising.

displayed exactly why he is considered a generational talent for U.S. Soccer. Beyond his goal, what impressed the most was his personality, his fearlessness and how aggressive he was in his attempt to make something happen whenever he had the ball. The talent is evident, but his personality is just as promising. Alex Freeman was arguably the USMNT’s best player in the 2026 World Cup, and the Villarreal man continues to show it wasn’t a fluke, nullifying Mexico’s left flank almost single-handedly. The versatile defender has all the makings of a USMNT cornerstone for the next decade.

was arguably the USMNT’s best player in the 2026 World Cup, and the Villarreal man continues to show it wasn’t a fluke, nullifying Mexico’s left flank almost single-handedly. The versatile defender has all the makings of a USMNT cornerstone for the next decade. For all the talk about Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman has performed as the USMNT’s real “Captain America” in recent times. Pochettino has handed Tillman the keys to the team’s attack, and the Bayer Leverkusen man is delivering seemingly every time, playing with a confidence and swagger other attackers feed off of.

The Numbers That Explain the USMNT’s Stellar Victory

The USMNT scored three goals from its first three shots on target . It’s hard to lose when you’re that clinical.

. It’s hard to lose when you’re that clinical. Pochettino’s men dominated the final 45 minutes, keeping 61% possession and limiting Mexico to just one shot on goal —El Tri’s only in 90 minutes.

and —El Tri’s only in 90 minutes. Although Mexico was aggressive to start, the USMNT was ready for the challenge and finished the game with 55 duels won, 12 more than El Tri.

Statistic USMNT Mexico Possession 49% 51% Total Shots 8 6 Shots on Target 4 1 Big Chances 2 1 Pass Accuracy 83% 84% Fouls Committed 18 9 Corners 2 3