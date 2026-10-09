Mauricio Pochettino’s Inspiring Postgame Team Talk Shows Off New USMNT Culture

A new era is dawning for the U.S. men’s national team, one headlined by players who actually “want to belong” to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad—and the results are undeniable.

The Argentine boss turned heads when he omitted the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun from his roster for four fall friendlies, instead trusting a wealth of uncapped players and eight teenagers to take on Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

While the USMNT’s biggest names sat at home, Pochettino’s new blend of fresh faces and reliable veterans collected four convincing wins, scoring 12 goals and only conceding three in their first action since bowing out of the World Cup in the round of 16.

There was a noticeable swagger to the Stars and Stripes, who looked completely reborn and re-energized by the promising youngsters filling out Pochettino’s lineup. The manager largely attributed the strong results to his squad’s spirit, highlighting the culture shift in a rousing speech in the dressing room.

True love for this game we play ❤️⚽️



Mauricio Pochettino's postmatch speech following an unbeaten fall camp 🎥 pic.twitter.com/63vETusljh — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) October 8, 2026

“It was an amazing [break] together. Now it’s our responsibility to keep that level,” Pochettino said. “It’s not win or lose. It’s to keep that atmosphere every time that we come here, every time that we are involved. That is the most important.

“It’s not a coincidence that we won four games. It’s not a coincidence. It’s not easy to play against Peru. It’s not easy to play against Chile. It’s not easy to play against Mexico. It’s not easy against Canada.

“Why? Why did we do what we did? Because the energy was amazing. And because you want to belong here. And it’s not conditional.”

The Identity Shift Has Been Coming for Years

Christian Pulisic (right) is no longer a mainstay with the USMNT. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

For so long, the USMNT had a culture problem. Even in Pochettino’s early tenure, many players in red, white and blue lacked any type of hunger or burning passion to perform.

Playing friendlies looked like a chore. Hardly any of the team’s biggest stars showed up to the 2025 Gold Cup. And when they did appear, they often fell flat, even in major tournaments like the 2024 Copa América.

The narrative chiefly haunted Pulisic, who came off like he wanted to pick and choose when he represented the USMNT. The 28-year-old, for instance, explicitly told Pochettino that he wanted to play friendlies before the Gold Cup, but not the actual Gold Cup in 2025.

Pochettino responded by leaving him at home for that entire break, reinforcing the idea that he only wanted players who wanted to represent the USMNT. If the big stars didn’t want to come out and compete for a trophy, then he would find the players who would.

Over a year later and Pochettino continues to make a similar statement, just now on a grander scale. MLS youngsters Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis earned a place in his squad over Pulisic, Balogun and Tim Weah. Sebastian Berhalter looks primed to be a starter in midfield for years to come, displacing McKennie. Gio Reyna is back in the fold as well, doing whatever he can to get back to the heights he once reached as a teenager.

As Pochettino said, representing the U.S. is no longer “conditional.” It’s every international break, every friendly, every minute on the pitch. Those who only want to show up for the big moments—and then fail to deliver—will not show up at all.

Pochettino’s Speech Comes With a Warning

Mauricio Pochettino wants to build a team strong enough to make a deep run at the 2030 World Cup. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

It would be easy to get carried away after such a faultless break, especially for the young stars riding the high of impressing during their debut camp. But Pochettino reminded his players the work is only just beginning.

“Our worry now, our responsibility now is to keep it this way,” Pochettino said. “You need to go back to your clubs, be humble, [take on] more responsibility because now you are internationals. And you need to come back and every day, be better, work hard—harder than your teammates.”

The Argentine cautioned his players against acting like the “top guy” following such a successful break and urged them to keep doing “more.”

“This is the only way we are going to increase our level and improve and improve and be better,” he finished.

The 2030 World Cup might still be four years away, but Pochettino is laying the groundwork early enough so this time, he has a squad of players who will not falter under the bright lights.