Four Things We Learned From USMNT’s Perfect World Cup Response

Three months ago, the U.S. men’s national team was standing in front of a disappointed crowd in Seattle, heads hanging low after a humiliating World Cup exit to Belgium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, often heralded as the “golden generation” of American players, crashed out of the showpiece event in the round of 16 after a lopsided 4–1 defeat. The loss was the cure to the soccer fever taking over the United States this summer—but not for long.

A new-look roster, featuring eight teenagers and led by new captain Tyler Adams, represented the Stars and Stripes during the September-October international break and once again captured the attention of the nation with four strong wins against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

History was made along the way and stars were born during the faultless run this fall. Pochettino also learned some valuable lessons that could shape how the 2030 World Cup cycle unfolds for the USMNT.

No Christian Pulisic, No Problem

Christian Pulisic was left off Mauricio Pochettino’s roster. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Much was made about Pochettino’s head-turning omissions before the international window got underway. The Argentine boss left Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun at home, three mainstays of the team.

For so long, Pulisic and Co. were expected to unlock the best version of the USMNT. The common perception was if they weren’t donning red, white and blue, the team stood little chance of overcoming solid opposition.

Yet with a newly blended squad of youth and veterans, the Stars and Stripes did more than just overcome solid opposition—they dominated their opponents. Pochettino’s men scored 12 goals and conceded just three in four consecutive victories, all without the three biggest names on the team.

Instead of making the same mistakes as his predecessors, Pochettino put his faith in other talents and was rewarded immensely. The Argentine got more from his debutants in the final third than he has from Pulisic throughout his entire time in charge of the USMNT. Had Pochettino forced the out-of-form AC Milan star into his XI, he could have witnessed much different score lines this fall.

What this says about Pulisic’s future with the team remains to be seen, but the burden is now on the American to prove himself worthy of a call-up; the Stars and Stripes are no longer desperate for his services.

The Kids Are Built for the Moment

The USMNT are handing the keys to the kids. pic.twitter.com/cpWbBzfEFb — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 27, 2026

Leaving home veterans made room for a wealth of youngsters to stake their claim with the USMNT—and they did just that. Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis found the back of the net a combined six times, accounting for half the team’s goals this international break.

Sullivan became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history at 17 years and five days old, while Hall became only the third American player to score in three consecutive international games. The 18-year-old also is the youngest player to reach the milestone since the legendary Pelé did so for Brazil in 1957 at age 16.

Seventeen-year-old Mathis Albert found the back of the net as well, opening his account in just his second-ever appearance for the Stars and Stripes. Peyton Miller also showed his worth at left back, impressing in his one start against Peru.

There will be bigger tests for the youngsters to come, especially once the USMNT faces European opposition on the road to the 2030 World Cup, but Pochettino has a group of teenagers who look ready for the challenge.

Adams Was the Right Choice

Tyler Adams is the new leader of the USMNT. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

The captain’s armband was not left vacant for long following Tim Ream’s retirement. Pochettino handed the honor to Adams, who previously captained the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup.

“I think he knows what I expect,” Pochettino said of Adams, “and he’s a perfect role model for everyone in the way that the philosophy, the future, representing that amazing country ... He’s the player and the person that can lead that period that we have ahead.”

Adams is indeed a natural leader. The 27-year-old comes with 62 international caps to his name—a number only that low due to multiple injury issues over the years—and has the unique experience of playing in MLS, the Bundesliga and now the Premier League. He can relate to many of the young stars filling out Pochettino’s ranks and is an exemplary model for how to conduct himself on and off the pitch.

The Bournemouth standout, who was one of the few USMNT veterans to play in the 2025 Gold Cup, is calm under pressure, relentless out of possession and willing to do all the dirty work in midfield. Adams showed as much in his elite performances against Peru and Mexico, in which he highlighted his accurate passing as well.

Even when he came off the bench against Chile and Canada, he hardly put a foot wrong and helped the team close out both victories without any late drama. The ability to lead a new-look, inexperienced team to four consecutive victories cast away any doubt of his leadership abilities.

Big Decisions Still to Come for Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is leading a new era for the USMNT. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino used the September-October international break to experiment with his lineup, see a lot of new faces in action and try out different formations. Playing against the likes of Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, four teams also in transitional periods following the World Cup, posed the perfect playground.

But in all actuality, the success just gave Pochettino more puzzles to solve moving forward. Who is Ream’s successor alongside Chris Richards in central defense? Where does Gio Reyna fit into the team once familiar faces return? How can Sullivan and Hall get enough minutes to develop during a more stacked international window? What is Pulisic’s role moving forward?

The good news for Pochettino is he has plenty of time to fine-tune his squad before the 2030 World Cup. But the 2026–27 Concacaf Nations League and the 2028 Copa América are coming fast. Fans are expecting strong performances in the competitions after recent blunders on both stages, and they will not be forgiving if similar results persist.

The pressure is on Pochettino to find the USMNT’s best formula in a new era. The Argentine boss isn’t worried, though. He insisted that having so many strong players is a “fantastic problem” to have.