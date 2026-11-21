New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke out against the “very dangerous” breach of privacy he experienced in his first training session at Carrington.

Pochettino arrived in Manchester with very little time to get his new squad prepared for a clash with bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday. There are few bigger tests for a new boss than a trip to Anfield, especially off the back of only a few training sessions.

The last thing Pochettino needed was a sprinkle of controversy, but that’s exactly what he got. Part of his first training session—a closed session—was filmed by a drone, and 12 minutes of footage was subsequently uploaded to YouTube.

The drone operator eventually took down the video and apologized, but not before it was seen by millions across the globe. It was a harsh welcome for Pochettino, who now finds himself at the center of scrutiny after two years in relative obscurity in the United States.

When asked about the incident, Pochettino struck the precarious balance of outrage and composure. “What are you going to find?” he said to Sky Sports. “We have young guys training with us. It’s not nice. It’s not good.

“What do they want to show? Yes, we were working on shape. We were very organized. What is the point of doing something that can be very dangerous?

“I don’t want to be upset, but I think it’s a process the club is caring a lot about. For sure, something will happen.”

Sky Sports News report United are not planning on taking legal action against the drone user this time, but would reconsider in the future if something similar happens again.

Pochettino Receives Unlikely Ally in Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola spoke out against Manchester United’s privacy breach. | Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday, Pochettino and Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola are enemies. But in the build-up to the must-see Premier League clash, Iraola echoed Pochettino’s indignation and even called for stricter laws to prevent such a breach in the future.

“They sent me it yesterday, the footage,” the Spanish boss admitted in his pregame press conference on Friday. “But the important part of this is it shouldn’t be legal.”

“Yesterday you had access to our training, the cameras recorded 15-20 minutes of our training,” he continued. “You know who trained with us, you know who didn’t train but it’s not a matter of the advantage. It’s the fact someone can do this.

“There is a reason we train behind closed doors because there are some things you have to respect. I don’t think it's nice for any club.”

Pochettino Trying to Instill ‘the Best’ in United

Mauricio Pochettino (right) is trying to get this Manchester United side back to winning ways. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

The 12 minutes of drone footage included small-sided drills and Pochettino’s walkthroughs of in-game scenarios. Since it was the manager’s first training session, it’s likely the bits captured will not fully reflect his tactics or his lineup for the Liverpool clash.

But Pochettino was forthcoming about the new mentality he is trying to instill in a floundering squad.

“When we arrived, I think we found a group of players and we proposed the football that we feel [is the best],” Pochettino explained. “That’s being brave, being Manchester United. I think it is about proposing that idea, and they revise it; it is to be brave and try to bring that to the field.”

United can certainly benefit from a new identity, one that is befitting of the 20-time English champions. The Red Devils currently sit in the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years, and have managed just three wins across all competitions this season.

It might take more than a few training sessions and one game to get United back to “being Manchester United,” but Pochettino is determined to lead Bruno Fernandes and Co. out of crisis and back into glory ... so long as his new players and the club’s hierarchy buy in.