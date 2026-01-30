Mauricio Pochettino Sets Deadline for World Cup Roster—What It Means for Fringe Players

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino said that it will be “difficult” for players not currently in the USMNT picture to crack his 2026 World Cup squad, with only four friendly matches remaining until the opener against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old manager told reporters Thursday that he and his staff have assessed around 70 players since he took the role in 2024, but that it would take something exceptional for any new players to make their way into the 26-man roster that will play as a host nation alongside Canada and Mexico at this summer’s World Cup.

“We are close to the World Cup,” Pochettino said. “It’s true, it’s going to be difficult to bring some new players, because I think we don’t have time. But we already had time to assess all the players over a year and a half. I think we have a very good idea. Now it’s about [wishing] our players will be fit and in very good form for us to select the right players.”

Previously, Pochettino had suggested that he would call-up the same roster for friendlies against Senegal and Germany and the World Cup to avoid any heartbreak for players cut in the final camp. However, he will get a good opportunity to test some fringe players in March, with Atlanta-based friendlies against Belgium and Portugal scheduled.

“It’s a great opportunity in March,” he said. “The idea is that the World Cup will start in March, when we [are] all together, because it’s time to show like we were showing in the last camp [in the fall]—our identity, our way to play in the way we want to perform in the World Cup.”

Tyler Adams, Ricardo Pepi Race for March Return

Tyler Adams has not played for Bournemouth since Dec. 15 against Manchester United. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

As much as the USMNT staff will want to pare down the roster for March and beyond, some key injured players may need both camps to test their form and fitness ahead of the tournament.

For March, Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is unlikely to be fully available as he recovers from a knee injury, despite being among the likely players to start World Cup matches in the summer. PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi finds himself in similar doubt for March, after sustaining a fractured forearm while scoring his eighth goal of the Eredivisie season in a 5–1 win against Excelsior.

Even with the injured arm, the rumors of a potential England move for Pepi have not slowed, with Fulham among the clubs reported to be interested in the former FC Dallas academy striker.

“We’ll see how he’s going to come back and start to play and to perform,” Pochettino said of Pepi. “Of course, he’s a player that is [on] our radar. Hope he can be fit.”

Marching into 2026. pic.twitter.com/xN6wwJvj6d — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) January 30, 2026

At the same time, there could be some reintroductions for players expected to be on the World Cup squad who were left off the November roster for various reasons. Headlining that list is Weston McKennie, who has found exceptional form with Juventus since Luciano Spalletti took over as manager from Igor Tudor.

“It’s really good that he is playing in a regular way, being very consistent now in Juventus,” Pochettino said of the 27-year-old, whose contract expires with the Italian giants at the end of the season.

“Yes, we are happy that our player performs and plays in a very consistent, very regular way … Like I have said from the beginning, the job is to assess all the players that we already know, how to mix the 26 players, thinking, of course, always in the World Cup.”

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS