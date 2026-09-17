Arsenal and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino admitted he sees shades of Lamine Yamal in Gunners sensation Max Dowman, the 16-year-old who shone in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup triumph over Ipswich Town.

Dowman netted two of Arsenal’s four goals in a dramatic 4–2 victory to become just the second 16-year-old to ever score twice for a Premier League club in any competition, 24 years after England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney did so for Everton.

Accolades like that have been common for Yamal during his three years in senior soccer and Merino, who plays alongside the Barcelona teenager at international level, admitted Dowman has shown plenty of similarities to a player now widely hailed as one of the best in the world.

“There are some similarities in terms of their character,” Merino reflected. “They don’t care about the spotlight. They thrive when pressure is at the highest. They are always up for the challenge and they are not shy at all, even facing the biggest names in the game.

“[Dowman] is an unbelievable talent. We knew it, but every time he goes on the pitch and plays against grown men he makes the difference. He is a big talent and we have to take care of him.

“We have to keep pushing him. He needs to keep learning—eyes and ears open always. There is still big room for improvement in a lot of areas and he knows that. So we are going to be by his side trying to get him to his best level.

“It is a thin line. It is very difficult to have equilibrium sometimes with him, because obviously you want him to shine and show everyone the talent that he has. But you have to sometimes remind them that they are human beings and they are part of a bigger squad and team.

“The good thing with these kind of players—Lamine and Max—is that they are special talents, but at the same time they are very humble. They are always keen to learn and listen to the veterans. That is priceless.”

Why Arsenal Must Be Patient With Dowman

Mikel Arteta pleaded for patience over Dowman. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Dowman, who turns 17 on Dec. 31, now has three goals and an assist in 14 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s senior squad.

While his ability to impact senior soccer is no longer up for debate, Arteta insisted Dowman must show more patience than Yamal or other youngsters across the globe because of the unique demands of the Premier League which, in the manager’s eyes, does not lend itself well to youth development.

“Everything is possible,” Arteta said when asked if Dowman could become a first-team regular. “The probability probably is extremely low, because you don’t see the players with the capacity to handle just the physicality of the game.

“Not only that, but the demands that you have to put your bodies through in the week to be able to be in a good condition to compete, the amount of information, the challenges that you have to face.

“But he’s doing it, and he’s doing it really well every time he’s got a chance. What we have to do is look after him. He’s 16 years old, you don’t see that in this league.

“In other leagues in Europe, that's a totally different context. But in this league, with the demands that the league, the players and everything puts on you, we really need to make sure every time we throw him in, he’s in the right context with the right preparation, and that’s what we are trying to do.

“We’re going to make sure that when we just throw him there, he’s ready to handle that at every level, and it’s not just that he can run past somebody.

“There’s a lot more things that we need to look after him. The only thing that we have to manage is that he needs to constantly be aware that he needs to be prepared for what he needs to do.”