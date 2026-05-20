Max Dowman Makes More Premier League History As Arsenal Clinch Title
Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman will wrap a historic season by breaking yet another age-related record, becoming the youngest player to win a Premier League title.
When Dowman receives his Premier League winners’ medal after the final whistle of Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace, the day Arsenal will lift the trophy as English soccer champions for the first time in 22 years, the teenage winger will be 16 years and 144 days old.
That shatters the previous as the youngest champion, set by Phil Foden when he was a fringe part of Manchester City’s 2017–18 title-winning team, by more than a year.
Foden was less than three weeks away from turning 18 at that time, whereas Dowman only turned 16 five months ago.
Dowman—who is already the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League and Champions League, as well as Arsenal’s youngest goalscorer and the club’s youngest starter—has made five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season. The most recent of those was during early May’s 3–0 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.
Youngest Premier League Winners
Season
Player
Club
Age
Appearances
2025–26
Max Dowman
Arsenal
16 years, 144 days
5
2017–18
Phil Foden
Man City
17 years, 350 days
5
2022–23
Rico Lewis
Man City
18 years, 188 days
14
2017–18
Brahim Díaz
Man City
18 years, 283 days
5
2003–04
Gaël Clichy
Arsenal
18 years, 294 days
12
2008–09
Rafael
Man Utd
18 years, 319 days
16
1997–98
Nicolas Anelka
Arsenal
19 years, 57 days
26
2019–20
Neco Williams
Liverpool
19 years, 104 days
6
1995–96
Phil Neville
Man Utd
19 years, 105 days
24
1992–93
Ryan Giggs
Man Utd
19 years, 161 days
41
How Many Arsenal Players Are Entitled to 2025–26 Winners’ Medal?
Under Premier League rules, five appearances is the minimum threshold to automatically entitle a player to a winners’ medal—half of the 10 matches it used to be until 2012.
Each season, the championship-winning team is given 40 medals that are to be primarily distributed among players who have met the five-match requirement. Any leftovers are usually handed out to the manager and staff, while clubs can also decide to offer medals to select players under the threshold. It is also possible to request to buy additional medals with Premier League approval.
In years gone by, players had harshly missed out. The late Alex Manninger, Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper in the late 1990s, played a significant role in the club’s 1997–98 title win covering for David Seaman but only made seven appearances and didn’t automatically qualify for a medal. The club had to specially request an extra one for the Austrian.
This season, 24 Arsenal players are guaranteed to receive a medal. Nobody who hasn’t already hit the five-match threshold will reach it on the final day of the season because every player who featured in the Premier League for the Gunners has made five or more appearances.
It is conceivable that, from the other 16 medals, one could go to backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance because there has been no need to swap out David Raya, but has been ready on the bench for all 37 matches so far.
Incidentally, should Arsenal win the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month, Kepa would equal Clarence Seedorf’s competition record and become only the second player to win club soccer’s biggest prize with three different clubs. Each time previously, with Chelsea (2020–21) and Real Madrid (2023–24), he had also only been the understudy goalkeeper, not a starter.
The Arsenal players guaranteed a Premier League winners’ medal this season are as follows:
Player
Appearances*
David Raya
37
Martín Zubimendi
37
Declan Rice
36
Viktor Gyökeres
35
Eberechi Eze
35
Leandro Trossard
34
Bukayo Saka
31
Gabriel
31
William Saliba
31
Jurriën Timber
30
Gabriel Martinelli
29
Noni Madueke
25
Riccardo Calafiori
25
Piero Hincapié
24
Martin Ødegaard
24
Mikel Merino
21
Myles Lewis-Skelly
19
Cristhian Mosquera
19
Gabriel Jesus
13
Ben White
12
Kai Havertz
11
Christian Nørgaard
6
Ethan Nwaneri
6
Max Dowman
5
*One Premier League game is still to be played.
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Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.