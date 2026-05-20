Max Dowman Makes More Premier League History As Arsenal Clinch Title

Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman will wrap a historic season by breaking yet another age-related record, becoming the youngest player to win a Premier League title.

When Dowman receives his Premier League winners’ medal after the final whistle of Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace, the day Arsenal will lift the trophy as English soccer champions for the first time in 22 years, the teenage winger will be 16 years and 144 days old.

That shatters the previous as the youngest champion, set by Phil Foden when he was a fringe part of Manchester City’s 2017–18 title-winning team, by more than a year.

Foden was less than three weeks away from turning 18 at that time, whereas Dowman only turned 16 five months ago.

Dowman—who is already the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League and Champions League, as well as Arsenal’s youngest goalscorer and the club’s youngest starter—has made five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season. The most recent of those was during early May’s 3–0 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Youngest Premier League Winners

The record previously belonged to a 17-year-old Phil Foden. | GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Season Player Club Age Appearances 2025–26 Max Dowman Arsenal 16 years, 144 days 5 2017–18 Phil Foden Man City 17 years, 350 days 5 2022–23 Rico Lewis Man City 18 years, 188 days 14 2017–18 Brahim Díaz Man City 18 years, 283 days 5 2003–04 Gaël Clichy Arsenal 18 years, 294 days 12 2008–09 Rafael Man Utd 18 years, 319 days 16 1997–98 Nicolas Anelka Arsenal 19 years, 57 days 26 2019–20 Neco Williams Liverpool 19 years, 104 days 6 1995–96 Phil Neville Man Utd 19 years, 105 days 24 1992–93 Ryan Giggs Man Utd 19 years, 161 days 41

How Many Arsenal Players Are Entitled to 2025–26 Winners’ Medal?

Arsenal were not playing the moment the title was clinched. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Under Premier League rules, five appearances is the minimum threshold to automatically entitle a player to a winners’ medal—half of the 10 matches it used to be until 2012.

Each season, the championship-winning team is given 40 medals that are to be primarily distributed among players who have met the five-match requirement. Any leftovers are usually handed out to the manager and staff, while clubs can also decide to offer medals to select players under the threshold. It is also possible to request to buy additional medals with Premier League approval.

In years gone by, players had harshly missed out. The late Alex Manninger, Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper in the late 1990s, played a significant role in the club’s 1997–98 title win covering for David Seaman but only made seven appearances and didn’t automatically qualify for a medal. The club had to specially request an extra one for the Austrian.

This season, 24 Arsenal players are guaranteed to receive a medal. Nobody who hasn’t already hit the five-match threshold will reach it on the final day of the season because every player who featured in the Premier League for the Gunners has made five or more appearances.

It is conceivable that, from the other 16 medals, one could go to backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance because there has been no need to swap out David Raya, but has been ready on the bench for all 37 matches so far.

Incidentally, should Arsenal win the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month, Kepa would equal Clarence Seedorf’s competition record and become only the second player to win club soccer’s biggest prize with three different clubs. Each time previously, with Chelsea (2020–21) and Real Madrid (2023–24), he had also only been the understudy goalkeeper, not a starter.

The Arsenal players guaranteed a Premier League winners’ medal this season are as follows:

Player Appearances* David Raya 37 Martín Zubimendi 37 Declan Rice 36 Viktor Gyökeres 35 Eberechi Eze 35 Leandro Trossard 34 Bukayo Saka 31 Gabriel 31 William Saliba 31 Jurriën Timber 30 Gabriel Martinelli 29 Noni Madueke 25 Riccardo Calafiori 25 Piero Hincapié 24 Martin Ødegaard 24 Mikel Merino 21 Myles Lewis-Skelly 19 Cristhian Mosquera 19 Gabriel Jesus 13 Ben White 12 Kai Havertz 11 Christian Nørgaard 6 Ethan Nwaneri 6 Max Dowman 5

*One Premier League game is still to be played.

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