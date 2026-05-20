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Max Dowman Makes More Premier League History As Arsenal Clinch Title

The teenager has broken into the Gunners team this season.
Jamie Spencer|
Max Dowman turned 16 on Dec. 31.
Max Dowman turned 16 on Dec. 31. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman will wrap a historic season by breaking yet another age-related record, becoming the youngest player to win a Premier League title.

When Dowman receives his Premier League winners’ medal after the final whistle of Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace, the day Arsenal will lift the trophy as English soccer champions for the first time in 22 years, the teenage winger will be 16 years and 144 days old.

That shatters the previous as the youngest champion, set by Phil Foden when he was a fringe part of Manchester City’s 2017–18 title-winning team, by more than a year.

Foden was less than three weeks away from turning 18 at that time, whereas Dowman only turned 16 five months ago.

Dowman—who is already the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League and Champions League, as well as Arsenal’s youngest goalscorer and the club’s youngest starter—has made five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season. The most recent of those was during early May’s 3–0 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Youngest Premier League Winners

Man City players after 2018 Premier League win
The record previously belonged to a 17-year-old Phil Foden. | GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Season

Player

Club

Age

Appearances

2025–26

Max Dowman

Arsenal

16 years, 144 days

5

2017–18

Phil Foden

Man City

17 years, 350 days

5

2022–23

Rico Lewis

Man City

18 years, 188 days

14

2017–18

Brahim Díaz

Man City

18 years, 283 days

5

2003–04

Gaël Clichy

Arsenal

18 years, 294 days

12

2008–09

Rafael

Man Utd

18 years, 319 days

16

1997–98

Nicolas Anelka

Arsenal

19 years, 57 days

26

2019–20

Neco Williams

Liverpool

19 years, 104 days

6

1995–96

Phil Neville

Man Utd

19 years, 105 days

24

1992–93

Ryan Giggs

Man Utd

19 years, 161 days

41

How Many Arsenal Players Are Entitled to 2025–26 Winners’ Medal?

Arsenal players watch Bournemouth vs. Man Cit
Arsenal were not playing the moment the title was clinched. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Under Premier League rules, five appearances is the minimum threshold to automatically entitle a player to a winners’ medal—half of the 10 matches it used to be until 2012.

Each season, the championship-winning team is given 40 medals that are to be primarily distributed among players who have met the five-match requirement. Any leftovers are usually handed out to the manager and staff, while clubs can also decide to offer medals to select players under the threshold. It is also possible to request to buy additional medals with Premier League approval.

In years gone by, players had harshly missed out. The late Alex Manninger, Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper in the late 1990s, played a significant role in the club’s 1997–98 title win covering for David Seaman but only made seven appearances and didn’t automatically qualify for a medal. The club had to specially request an extra one for the Austrian.

This season, 24 Arsenal players are guaranteed to receive a medal. Nobody who hasn’t already hit the five-match threshold will reach it on the final day of the season because every player who featured in the Premier League for the Gunners has made five or more appearances.

It is conceivable that, from the other 16 medals, one could go to backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance because there has been no need to swap out David Raya, but has been ready on the bench for all 37 matches so far.

Incidentally, should Arsenal win the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month, Kepa would equal Clarence Seedorf’s competition record and become only the second player to win club soccer’s biggest prize with three different clubs. Each time previously, with Chelsea (2020–21) and Real Madrid (2023–24), he had also only been the understudy goalkeeper, not a starter.

The Arsenal players guaranteed a Premier League winners’ medal this season are as follows:

Player

Appearances*

David Raya

37

Martín Zubimendi

37

Declan Rice

36

Viktor Gyökeres

35

Eberechi Eze

35

Leandro Trossard

34

Bukayo Saka

31

Gabriel

31

William Saliba

31

Jurriën Timber

30

Gabriel Martinelli

29

Noni Madueke

25

Riccardo Calafiori

25

Piero Hincapié

24

Martin Ødegaard

24

Mikel Merino

21

Myles Lewis-Skelly

19

Cristhian Mosquera

19

Gabriel Jesus

13

Ben White

12

Kai Havertz

11

Christian Nørgaard

6

Ethan Nwaneri

6

Max Dowman

5

*One Premier League game is still to be played.

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Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

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