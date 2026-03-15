The 11 Youngest Goalscorers in Premier League History

For a division so often touted as the best in world soccer, a surprising amount of literal children have scored in the Premier League over the years.

Despite being unable to enjoy a celebratory pint after their debut top-flight goal or commemorate their achievements with a tattoo, there have been a number of sprogs who have conquered experienced Premier League defenses.

However, scoring young doesn’t guarantee a future in the upper echelons of the game—that can be evidenced by looking at the youngest goalscorers in Premier League history.

11. Ethan Nwaneri

It was job done for Ethan Nwaneri against Nottingham Forest | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Age: 17 years, 247 days



Ethan Nwaneri had already set the record as the Premier League’s youngest ever debutant when he turned out for Arsenal in 2022 aged 15 and two years later he joined the top 10 youngest goalscorers in competition history.



Nwaneri had already shown his potential in cup competitions, but netted his first Premier League goal in Arsenal’s 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest in November 2024, lasering home a low drive at the near post.

10. Lewis Miley

Miley scored his first goal in front of an adoring St James' Park. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Age: 17 years, 229 days



Lewis Miley was one of the feel-good stories of Newcastle United's 2023–24 campaign, scoring his first senior goal in the Magpies’ 3–0 Premier League win over Fulham.



Raul Jimenez’s early red card made it a more comfortable day at the office for Eddie Howe’s side, but the highlight of the afternoon was Miley’s cool, composed finish just before the hour mark, sliding the ball past the forlorn Bernd Leno.

9. Federico Macheda

Macheda's first United goal was crucial. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Age: 17 years, 226 days



Federico Macheda only scored four Premier League goals during his spell at Manchester United, but his debut strike against Aston Villa certainly proved pivotal.



With the game tied 2–2 at Old Trafford and the title race in the balance, the young Italian popped up with a sublime turn and finish from the edge of the area in stoppage time to win it for the Red Devils and move them back above Liverpool in the table.



Macheda then scored the winner at Sunderland the following week as United eventually went on to lift the title, his contributions crucial to their triumph.

8. Andy Turner

Age: 17 years, 166 days



Andy Turner is a name the majority of Premier League fans, no matter their knowledge, will not be familiar with. In fact, he’s so obscure that it’s borderline impossible to find a picture of him playing in the top flight.



But not only did he feature for Spurs in the inaugural season of the Premier League, he was the youngest goalscorer in history for the best part of five years—until a certain Michael Owen came along.



Everton were the side that Turner netted against, but he quickly dropped down the soccer pyramid and played a large portion of his career in non-league.

7. Michael Owen

Michael Owen scored his first league goal for the Reds at the end of the 1997–98 season. | Getty Images

Age: 17 years, 143 days



The youngest scorer of a Premier League hat-trick and the only teenager to score four in one game, Michael Owen will always have a place in the record books.



Owen burst on to the scene at just 17 years old, netting his first league goal on his Liverpool debut during a 2–1 defeat to Wimbledon. The 2001 Ballon d’Or winner would become a regular starter for the Reds the following season, finishing up with 158 goals at Anfield.

6. Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas dazzled as an Arsenal youngster. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Age: 17 years, 113 days



Cesc Fàbregas’s first Arsenal goal in the Premier League was not befitting of a player with his immense talent.



The Spaniard had already scored in the League Cup for the Gunners, but managed his first league goal against Blackburn Rovers in 2004. However, it wasn’t the best strike of his illustrious career, Gilberto Silva’s header simply ricocheting off the midfielder’s knee two yards from the goal-line.



Regardless, it made him the fourth youngest scorer in the competition’s history at the time.

5. Rio Ngumoha

Rio Ngumoha’s future is bright. | George Wood/Getty Images

Age: 16 years, 361 days



St James’ Park has seen some thrilling games over the years, pitting Newcastle United against some of the country’s best ever Premier League teams. Liverpool, upon their arrival to Tyneside on Aug. 25, 2025, were thought of as exactly that.



Heading into stoppage-time, the game was finely balanced at 2–2, with Newcastle somehow getting back into the contest despite being restricted to 10 players and trailing 2–0.



The Premier League’s scriptwriters introduced a brand new star onto the scene: Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha. The former Chelsea youngster swayed a breathless encounter in favor of the Reds, stunning Newcastle in the 100th minute with a wonderful first-time finish that Mohamed Salah, the provider, would have been proud of.

4. Wayne Rooney

“Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!” was the famed commentary line from his debut Everton goal. | Mike Finn-Kelcey/Getty Images

Age: 16 years, 360 days



Wayne Rooney’s first Premier League goal was a corker. After breaking into the first team at Everton, the young forward announced himself to the world with a fine finish to bring reigning champions Arsenal to their knees at Goodison Park.



Collecting the ball out of the air, the future Manchester United legend would swiftly turn and unleash a beautiful effort from 25 yards out, catching David Seaman, who was left groping at thin air, out at his near post.

3. James Milner

A baby-faced James Milner broke through at Leeds. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Age: 16 years, 356 days



Not many would have thought when a fresh-faced James Milner popped up with his first Premier League goal at 16 years old that he would still be playing in the English top-flight in the mid-2020s.



Milner grabbed his first of many during a 2–1 comeback victory against Sunderland, only the midfielder’s fifth appearance in the Premier League.



He is still Leeds’s youngest ever goalscorer in a competitive game.

2. James Vaughan

James Vaughan’s record stood for almost 21 years. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Age: 16 years, 270 days



James Vaughan was the youngest Premier League goalscorer for almost 21 years.



He finished his Everton career with just nine goals, but his first came on his competitive debut aged just 16 years and 270 days old. The Toffees put four unanswered goals past Vaughan’s future employers Crystal Palace, with the then-record setter netting the final goal of the game just three minutes before full-time.

1. Max Dowman

Max Dowman (right) celebrates with Declan Rice. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Age: 16 years, 73 days



Max Dowman has been compared to Lionel Messi—that’s how good many think the Arsenal and England midfielder could be.



Brought on with his side desperate to break the deadlock against a stoic Everton, he injected energy, pace and bite into Mikel Arteta’s midfield, having the kind of impact that players aged just 16 days and 73 days should not have.



Viktor Gyökeres broke the deadlock before Dowman’s moment came in a blistering counter-attack from an Everton corner. Jordan Pickford had joined the attack to try and score an equalizer, and when Arsenal broke away at pace, there was nobody who was going to catch the flying Dowman.



He slid the ball into an empty net to break the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer record while sending Emirates Stadium absolutely bananas in the process.

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