Mexico Player Ratings vs. Czechia: Magical Second Half Caps Off Dream Group Stage

After a lackluster opening 45 minutes, Mexico buried three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat Czechia 3–0 on Wednesday night in front of another electric home crowd.

Javier Aguirre heavily rotated his XI for Mexico’s group stage finale, giving many young stars and forgotten veterans the chance to claim their World Cup moment on home soil. Mateo Chávez rose to the occasion, finding the breakthrough for the host nation in the 55th minute to shake the Estadio Azteca.

Julián Quiñones found the back of the net just six minutes later, giving El Tri enough of a cushion to bring on the legendary Guillermo Ochoa, who joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to ever feature in six World Cups.

Álvaro Fidalgo capped off the emotional night with a goal of his own in stoppage time to finish out the group stage in style. Mexico won all three of their opening matches of the tournament and kept three clean sheets along the way, building a strong foundation for the knockout rounds and filling the country with infectious belief.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

The Moment That Defined The Match

Mateo Chávez bagged the winner for Mexico. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Mexico and Czechia were locked in a stalemate the entire first half, prompting loud boos from the home crowd. El Tri had just one shot on target in the opening 45 minutes and a putrid 0.20 xG. Having already clinched the top spot of Group A, the host nation was playing like the result did not matter—because in the grand scheme, it did not.

But the team came out of the tunnel with its sights set on goal, looking eager to win the favor back of the fans at the Estadio Azteca. A game that was stuck in the mud suddenly came to life with one incredible sequence from Luis Romo in the middle of the park. The 31-year-old somehow retained possession despite three Czechia players all vying for the ball and then remarkably laid off the ball for Chávez, who was bursting forward in the blink of an eye.

The left back got the better of his marker and then charged into the box, where he curled a left-footed strike around goalkeeper Matěj Kovář and into the bottom left corner of the net. The breakthrough sent the stadium into pandemonium and completely changed the game.

The goal drained the life from Czechia, who conceded a second just minutes later after holding Mexico silent without much difficulty in the first half.

Mexico Player Ratings vs. Czechia (4-1-4-1)

Julián Quiñones (left) sealed the game for Mexico. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Raúl Rangel—6.3: Hardly had to break a sweat. Only needed to make one save before he came out in the 78th minute.

RB: Jorge Sánchez—8.2: Made a sensational run forward in transition in the build-up to Mexico’s second to earn his first goal contribution of the tournament. The moment made fans forget about the lackluster crosses he lobbed into the box all night.

CB: César Montes—7.3: Redeemed himself after his silly red card against South Africa. Put in a defensive clinic to help El Tri keep its third clean sheet of the tournament.

CB: Israel Reyes—7.2: A bicycle kick attempt was the highlight of his night. Did his job defensively with little fanfare.

LB: Mateo Chávez—8.3: A World Cup debut to remember. Bagged his first international goal to completely change the game. Won a physical battle with Vladimír Coufal down the left flank.

DM: Edson Álvarez—7.2: Showed off his defensive prowess when he tracked back to help Sánchez. Helped stifle Czechia’s attacks before they got started.

RW: Roberto Alvarado—8.2: Did his best to pull the strings without the best supporting cast around him. Even drifted across the pitch at times to try and make something happen. Not one of his more memorable outings.

AM: Gilberto Mora—6.8: Played with confidence even if he is still raw around the edges. Used his vision to create glorious chances that his teammates squandered until one of his threaded passes finally led to Quiñones’s goal.

AM: Luis Romo—7.5: Danced around three players in red at the halfway line to retain possession and then unleash Sánchez. More than earned the rest he got when he was replaced just past the hour-mark.

LW: Julián Quiñones—7.3: Swarmed nearly every time he had the ball and committed turnovers as a result. Made up for it with another speedy run forward that he capped off with a goal, his second of the tournament.

ST: Guillermo Martínez—6.5: The closest he came to having an impact was the penalty shout he threw himself to the ground for in the first half. Failed to use his height to his advantage on set pieces.

SUB: Santiago Giménez (63’ for Martínez)—6.4: Failed to put away a glorious chance in stoppage time.

SUB: Obed Vargas (63’ for Romo)—6.4: Tidy in possession. Didn’t impress as much as he did in his last outing.

SUB: Álvaro Fidalgo (72’ for Mora)—7.4: Bagged his first international goal to cap off a special second half from El Tri.

SUB: Guillermo Ochoa (78’ for Rangel)—6.0: Unleashed a missile goal kick that started the action for Mexico’s third. Didn’t officially notch an assist in his record appearance, but he earned one in spirit.

SUB: Jesús Gallardo (78’ for Chávez)—6.1: Helped Mexico see out the game and secure a clean sheet.

Subs not used: Carlos Acevedo (GK), Armando González, Érik Lira, Johan Vásquez, Brian Gutiérrez, Luis Chávez, Orbelín Pineda, Alexis Vega, Armando González, César Huerta, Raúl Jiménez.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Edson Álvarez had another big performance for Mexico. | Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Guillermo Martínez was a controversial addition to Aguirre’s squad and did little to make his case in his first appearance of the tournament. The 31-year-old was a non-factor up top and had hardly even announced his presence before he was replaced in the 63rd minute. Raúl Jiménez’s dynamism was sorely missed.

was a controversial addition to Aguirre’s squad and did little to make his case in his first appearance of the tournament. The 31-year-old was a non-factor up top and had hardly even announced his presence before he was replaced in the 63rd minute. Raúl Jiménez’s dynamism was sorely missed. Edson Álvarez might have lost the battle with Érik Lira, but he is still has a role to play for El Tri this summer. The captain admirably filled in at center back last time out and then anchored the midfield with tenacity against Czechia. Although he is likely headed back to the bench for the round of 32, he looks more than ready to step in whenever needed.

might have lost the battle with Érik Lira, but he is still has a role to play for El Tri this summer. The captain admirably filled in at center back last time out and then anchored the midfield with tenacity against Czechia. Although he is likely headed back to the bench for the round of 32, he looks more than ready to step in whenever needed. Gilberto Mora has already won the heart of Mexican fans, and its no wonder why. The 17-year-old breathed life into a game that was desperate for any type of creativity. Although he did not officially tally an assist, his fingerprints were all over the game’s best chances, including Quiñones’s goal. The wonderkid is a true game changer.

The Numbers That Explain El Tri’s Comfortable Win

Mexico wildly outperformed its 1.79 xG . El Tri buried three of their five big chances to make for a lopsided scoreline come the final whistle.

. El Tri buried three of their to make for a lopsided scoreline come the final whistle. Aguirre’s men completely stifled any surges forward from Czechia. Even though the European nation had 52% possession , it only had one shot on target and an xG of 0.47. Mexico never looked in danger of conceding.

, it only had one shot on target and an xG of 0.47. Mexico never looked in danger of conceding. Of the game’s 22 fouls, 12 were committed in the first half, making for a rather stop-and-start type of match that did not pick up until the second half.

Statistic Czechia Mexico Possession 52% 48% xG 0.47 1.79 Total Shots 13 11 Shots on Target 1 5 Big Chances 0 5 Pass Accuracy 83% 85% Fouls 9 13 Corners 5 1

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