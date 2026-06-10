Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. South Africa: World Cup Group A

Mexico kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign—and indeed the tournament itself—on Thursday when it takes on South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

El Tri, co-hosting the competition alongside the United States and Canada, enters the tournament in red-hot form. Fresh off winning the 2025 Gold Cup, Javier Aguirre’s side has also picked up impressive friendly victories over Ghana, Australia and Serbia in the buildup, fueling belief that it can make a deep run on home soil.

Better still, Mexico arrives virtually injury-free. Aside from Marcel Ruiz, who was expected to be part of the squad before being ruled out in March, Aguirre has a fully fit group at his disposal.

As a result, there are few real selection headaches for the veteran manager, with much of his starting XI already appearing set in stone.

Here is how Mexico could line up against South Africa—a reversal of the 2010 World Cup opener between the two nations—in what promises to be a fascinating curtain-raiser.

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. South Africa

Javier Aguirre could spring some surprises with his selection. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Mexico Starting XI!

GK: Raúl Rangel—Veteran Guillermo Ochoa will be featuring at his sixth World Cup, but it is now Raúl Rangel who has established himself as Mexico’s first-choice goalkeeper, with the Guadalajara shot-stopper having played every match in the buildup to the tournament.

RB: Israel Reyes—Though capable of playing both at center-back and in midfield—is likely to slot in at right-back for El Tri, just as he did in the wins over Ghana and Australia.

CB: César Montes—A key part of Aguirre’s “safety triangle” alongside Johan Vásquez and Edson Álvarez, Montes—Mexico’s vice-captain—is a guaranteed starter in the heart of defense.

CB: Johan Vásquez—Montes’ defensive partner in central defense, Vásquez is the team’s third captain and the only defender in the squad currently playing in Europe’s top five leagues, representing Genoa in Serie A. That experience makes him an invaluable member of the side.

LB: Jesús Gallardo—Gallardo is the most-capped defender in Mexico’s squad, with 121 appearances to his name. His experience at left-back is invaluable.

CDM: Edson Álvarez—The captain and star man, Álvarez is a vital part of how Mexico play, shielding the back four and breaking up opposition attacks before they have a chance to become dangerous.

CM: Gilberto Mora—Teenage sensation Mora has developed into Mexico’s most inventive midfield presence over the past year and is expected to be given the freedom to roam and influence play in advanced areas.

CM: Álvaro Fidalgo—Brought into the squad in March as a replacement for the injured Marcel Ruiz, Fidalgo has taken full control of the midfield role and made it his own.

RW: Roberto Alvarado—One of Mexico’s most creative attacking players, Alvarado’s two-footedness makes him particularly dangerous. Equally comfortable driving to the byline to deliver crosses or cutting inside to create shooting opportunities, he offers El Tri a variety of attacking options down the right flank.

ST: Raúl Jiménez—Despite featuring at three previous World Cups, Jiménez has never started a match at the tournament. That is expected to change this summer. The veteran forward enjoyed a productive 2025–26 season and also found the net nine times for Mexico last year, making him the leading candidate to spearhead El Tri’s attack.

LW: Alexis Vega—A key figure in Mexico’s 2025 Gold Cup triumph, Vega is all but guaranteed to start on the left wing against South Africa.

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