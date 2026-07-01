Mexico vs. Ecuador—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Just three countries waltzed through the group stage of the 2026 World Cup with perfect 100% winning records—holders Argentina, 2018 winners France and, to the surprise of many, tournament co-hosts Mexico.

It means expectation and belief has returned to El Tri, who hugely outperformed its expected goals (xG) tally of 3.73 to register six unanswered goals against South Africa, South Korea and Czechia.

Ecuador looked to be in a bit of a jam when it lost to Côte d’Ivoire and drew with debutants Curaçao, but a comeback win over Germany—subsequently knocked out by Paraguay on penalties in its Round of 32 game—sent Sebastián Beccacece’s side through as one of the best third-place finishers.

Just two goals scored is a concern, though, with Mexico’s defense so far inpenetrable this summer.

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