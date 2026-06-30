Germany Makes Unwanted History After 2014 World Cup Win

Four-time champion Germany is out of the 2026 World Cup, exiting the competition in the round of 32 to add yet another miserable chapter to its recent history.

Germany could only muster a 1–1 draw on Monday night after 120 minutes against a modest but relentless Paraguay side that defended with all its might. Then came the stunning shock, as Paraguay handed Germany its first-ever penalty shootout elimination in tournament history to end its 2026 World Cup dreams.

The stunning defeat sentences Germany to an extension of its simply dreadful recent World Cup record. Since adding a fourth star to the badge in Brazil 2014, Die Mannschaft has failed to win a single knockout game in three consecutive World Cup tournaments.

After dismantling Curaçao in its tournament debut, Julian Nagelsmann’s side was alarmingly poor, falling to Ecuador 2–1 in the group stage finale. Paraguay then forced Germany through the exit door to cement 12 straight years of failure.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Germany’s Disastrous Recent World Cup History

Paraguay became the latest underdog to shock Germany at the World Cup. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Monday’s heartbreak was nothing new for Germany. Ever since defeating Argentina in the 2014 final, it’s been nothing but misery for Die Mannschaft at the world stage.

First came Russia 2018. Germany fell to Mexico in it’s opening game of the tournament. Toni Kroos’s spectacular goal sufficed to beat Sweden, but a shocking defeat against South Korea saw Germany fail to make it past the group stage as defending champion.

Four years later, Germany lost its opener against Japan before settling for a draw against Spain. It managed to defeat Costa Rica, but it was all for naught, as Hansi Flick’s men once again exited the competition in the group stage due to the goal-difference tiebreaker.

Wins against Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire led many to believe Germany could contend in 2026. But the loss against Ecuador in the group stage finale exposed cracks, and Paraguay then buried Die Mannschaft in the round of 32.

Now, Germany will have to wait four more years to try to rediscover its World Cup pedigree. By the time the 2030 World Cup comes around, 16 long years will have passed since its last knockout win.

Germany Joins Unwanted Club Of European World Cup Champions

Germany had won all four of its previous World Cup penalty shootouts. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Between 1954–2014, Germany reached the World Cup semifinals in 12 of its 16 appearances, making at least the quarterfinals the other four times. It has now failed to make the last 16 in three consecutive World Cup appearances...simply shocking.

But it’s not only Germany that’s endured a nightmare run since it last lifted the trophy. Fellow four-time champion Italy hasn’t advanced to—let alone win—a knockout match since it won the World Cup in 2006 two decades ago, failing to even qualify for the most recent three tournaments.

Similarly, Spain hasn’t won a single knockout match since it lifted its maiden World Cup title in 2010. La Roja will try to end the 16-year drought against Austria on Thursday.

Germany, the team with 68 wins in 112 all-time World Cup matches—the second winningest nation in World Cup history—has only won four of its last 10.

The World Cup used to be a source of pride for Germany, but now it’s just a recurring nightmare.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC