Mexico vs. England: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

Mexico hosts England at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday for a mouthwatering round of 16 clash of the 2026 World Cup, marking the first time the two nations meet in 16 years.

The 2026 World Cup has been nothing short of a fairytale so far for El Tri. After a perfect group stage, Mexico ended a 40-year drought without winning a World Cup knockout game. Four wins from four without conceding a goal has Mexico believing it can slay a giant on Sunday.

That giant is England, one of the best teams in international soccer. Although the Three Lions had to dig deep to get past DR Congo in the round of 32 and their form during the tournament has been up and down, Thomas Tuchel’s side is overflowing with elite talent capable of beating any team in the tournament. On Sunday, England returns to the Estadio Azteca looking to avenge its painful quarterfinals exit in 1986.

Soccer is an integral part of Mexico and England’s cultures—two nations obsessed with the sport with plenty of World Cup heritage. However, Sunday’s all-important clash will mark only the 10th all-time meeting between the two nations, the second in World Cup history and the first since 2010.

The Last Time Mexico and England Faced Off

Steven Gerrard (right) surely still has nightmares about Pablo Barrera. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

The most recent meeting between Mexico and England came in an international friendly ahead of the 2010 World Cup. The match, played at Wembley Stadium, served as a send-off for the Three Lions before starting its journey towards South Africa.

Italian manager Fabio Capello was on the touchline for England, while Javier Aguirre, current El Tri manager, was in the midst of his second stint in charge. Rafael Márquez, Mexico’s current assistant coach, donned the captain’s armband and started at center back on the night.

Although Mexico competed well, outshooting the hosts and dominating possession, England cruised to a 3–1 victory. Ledley King opened the scoring 17 minutes in before Peter Crouch doubled the lead for the hosts.

Guillermo Franco struck for Mexico on the verge of half time, but Glen Johnson restored England’s two-goal lead two minutes into the second half. As so often happens during international friendlies, an unending parade of substitutions during the second half disrupted the flow of the game and little of note transpired in the final half-hour.

England bid farewell to its home support with a comfortable victory, one that continued its run of dominant results in recent meetings with El Tri.

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England Has Dominated Mexico in Recent Meetings

David Beckham scored a stunning free kick against Mexico in 2001. | Phil Cole/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that England has the overwhelming advantage in the head-to-head record against Mexico, winning six of the nine all-time meetings. But in the most recent four, the Three Lions have been particularly dominant.

Aside from the 3–1 game in 2010, the only other meeting between the two nations in the 21st century came in a May 2001 international friendly. The game was played at Derby County’s Pride Park Stadium and England ran riot against El Tri.

Paul Scholes, Robbie Fowler, David Beckham and Teddy Sheringham all found the back of the net in a 4–0 win, with the latter two scoring free kicks.

In the last two meetings of the 20th century, England defeated Mexico in a pair of friendlies. First came a 2–0 win in 1997 in which Sheringham and Fowler also struck. In 1986, right before the start of the World Cup, England defeated Mexico 3–0.

Granted, you have to go back four decades to find the most recent four chapters of the Mexico vs. England rivalry. But although a lot has changed since, history unsurprisingly indicates that the Three Lions are simply a step above El Tri.

The Only World Cup Meeting

Bobby Charlton (middle) and Roger Hunt led England past Mexico in the 1966 World Cup. | Central Press/Getty Images

Only one of the nine meetings between Mexico and England has been in an official competition, and it just so happened to be during the 1966 World Cup.

The two nations met in the second game of the group stage and England had no trouble defeating Mexico 2–0 thanks to goals from Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt.

After failing to collect three points in its opening game, England’s victory over El Tri ignited the charge towards its first and only World Cup title on home soil.

Sixty years later, the two nations will meet again in the World Cup, this time with Mexico boasting the home field advantage—one it’s been able to capitalize on during the history of the rivalry.

Mexico Has Never Lost vs. England on Home Soil

Mexico’s home field advantage has been too much to handle for England in the past. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, England has won six of the nine previous clashes against Mexico. El Tri has managed two wins and one draw in the other three meetings. Coincidentally, those are the only three times the two nations have met on Mexican soil.

El Tri defeated England 2–1 in the first ever meeting between the two nations back in 1959. The game took place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the heart of Mexico City.

In 1969, Mexico held the reigning world champions to a 0–0 draw at the Estadio Azteca. The most recent time England visited the Azteca to play Mexico, El Tri claimed a 1–0 win back in 1985.

Although England holds a commanding lead in the history of the rivalry heading into Sunday’s enormous round of 16 clash, El Tri will hope that it can maintain its positive record against the Three Lions on Mexican soil.

Mexico vs. England Complete Head-to-Head Record

Date Result Competition Location May 24, 2010 England 3–1 Mexico Friendly United Kingdom May 25, 2001 England 4–0 Mexico Friendly United Kingdom March 29, 1997 England 2–0 Mexico Friendly United Kingdom May 17, 1986 Mexico 0–3 England Friendly United States June 9, 1985 Mexico 1–0 England Friendly Mexico June 1, 1969 Mexico 0–0 England Friendly Mexico July 16, 1966 England 2–0 Mexico World Cup United Kingdom May 10, 1961 England 8–0 Mexico Friendly United Kingdom May 24, 1959 Mexico 2–1 England Friendly Mexico

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