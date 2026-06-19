Mexico vs. South Korea—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Mexico and South Korea have the opportunity to win Group A at the 2026 World Cup with victory on matchday two.
The hosts kicked off the tournament with a comfortable 2–0 win over South Africa—one that included an emotional first World Cup goal for Raul Jiménez—before South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia. It means a win here for either teams cements first place, as the group is decided on head-to-head record rather than goal difference.
Mexico was comfortably better than South Africa at the world famous Estadio Azteca, dominating in every aspect of a game that saw three players shown red cards. Mexico took 16 shots on goal, had 20 touches in the opposition box, enjoyed 60% possession and completed 90% of its passes.
South Korea was not as dominant against Czechia, but did all the hard work to come back from a goal down. Hyun-Gyu Oh’s 80th minute winner capitalized on the momentum that had been built after equalizing, and that confidence must be taken into a game that South Korea has only won four times in 14 historical meetings.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.