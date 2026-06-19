Mexico vs. South Korea—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Mexico and South Korea have the opportunity to win Group A at the 2026 World Cup with victory on matchday two.

The hosts kicked off the tournament with a comfortable 2–0 win over South Africa—one that included an emotional first World Cup goal for Raul Jiménez—before South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia. It means a win here for either teams cements first place, as the group is decided on head-to-head record rather than goal difference.

Mexico was comfortably better than South Africa at the world famous Estadio Azteca, dominating in every aspect of a game that saw three players shown red cards. Mexico took 16 shots on goal, had 20 touches in the opposition box, enjoyed 60% possession and completed 90% of its passes.

South Korea was not as dominant against Czechia, but did all the hard work to come back from a goal down. Hyun-Gyu Oh’s 80th minute winner capitalized on the momentum that had been built after equalizing, and that confidence must be taken into a game that South Korea has only won four times in 14 historical meetings.

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