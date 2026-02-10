Michael Carrick’s ‘Biggest’ Change at Man Utd Paints Damning Picture for Ruben Amorim

Luke Shaw has claimed that the “biggest” difference between Michael Carrick and Ruben Amorim is that Manchester United’s current boss “knows the club.” By that logic, Amorim never stood a chance.

Carrick spent the final 12 years of his playing career at Manchester United, amassing 464 appearances, five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League crown. Amorim’s experience of Old Trafford before his appointment in November 2024 amounted to little more than work experience: the Portuguese tactician spent a week shadowing United’s then-manager José Mourinho while he was studying for his coaching licence.

Shaw is onto his eighth Manchester United boss (including caretakers) and clearly values Carrick’s connection to the club. “He’s made lots of differences,” Shaw told talkSPORT after the Red Devils earned a fourth straight victory under the former midfielder.

“But for me, the biggest one is he knows the club, and he knows exactly what’s needed to win football matches, to make everyone happy and to enjoy what we’re doing.”

Luke Shaw (left) played in a back three under Ruben Amorim. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

That sense of enjoyment was something which Bruno Fernandes has put down to the tactical freedom afforded by Carrick.

“He’s, of course, won a lot when he was here as a player,” Shaw continued. “So he understands the club, and I think that’s the biggest thing for me. He knows how to get the best out of the players, and he’s really doing that.”

Amorim’s Powers of Motivation Questioned Again

Ruben Amorim only lasted 14 months at Man Utd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Shortly after Amorim’s departure, Benjamin Šeško revealed that the “work rate” of the squad had ratcheted up in the absence of their Portuguese taskmaster. Shaw made the same point.

“How we push each other day in day out, that’s one thing Carrick has brought it, and I think everyone’s just really enjoying themselves at the moment,” the left back beamed.

Intriguingly, Shaw also pointed to Carrick’s influence on players even on the fringes of the squad. Carrick has named 10 players in all four of his starting lineups, with the only change seeing Matheus Cunha replace the injured Patrick Dorgu. Yet, those outside the head coach’s immediate plans still remain invested. “You see how important not just the starting XI are, it’s the ones that are coming off the bench as well, making an impact,” Shaw pointed out.

“Even when we score in the celebrations, it’s not just the players on the pitch. It’s the ones on the bench that are running around and celebrating, too. And I think that shows a real togetherness.

“And I think when we’re together like that, it’s a real strong bond, and we go out on the pitch and we all fight for each other and everyone’s really together, and of course it always helps.”

Can Carrick Keep It Up?

Michael Carrick’s position is temporary—for now. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

New manager bounces are nothing new. According to research from BBC Sport, 18 of the previous 30 permanent appointments in the Premier League recorded an improved run of results over their first five games compared to the predecessor’s final run. Yet, that is always likely to be the case—no club is going to sack a manager racking up points.

Maintaining that success is far less certain.

Remember that Amorim went unbeaten across his first three games before predicting that a “storm is coming” after a 4–0 victory over Everton.

Veteran former Premier League and England manager Roy Hodgson takes a blunt view of the entire profession. “Whether the change in manager is successful is very much down to the quality of the players and their ability to get the club to the level the hierarchy needs them to be at,” he told The Times last year.

“I’m sorry to say that quite often, especially for those at the wrong end of the table, it doesn’t have the desired effect in the long term.”

AC Milan’s former co-owner Luke Bornn put an even finer point on the impact of someone like Carrick. “The vast majority of papers out there say coaches don’t matter. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s basically it.” There are always exceptions to the rule, but only time will tell if Carrick can buck that trend.

