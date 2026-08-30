Michael Carrick Completes Ruben Amorim Healing Process With Man Utd XI vs. Ipswich

For the first time in almost 21 months, Manchester United lined up for a competitive fixture with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo in the same starting XI.

The two academy graduates had threatened to be the long-term future of the club they both grew up supporting as boys. The pair were both fixtures of Erik ten Hag’s side after Mainoo’s breakthrough in 2023–24, with each named in the first XI which defeated Manchester City so convincingly in that summer’s FA Cup final.

Mainoo was the first to lose his way as injuries mounted the following season but Ruben Amorim set about quashing the careers of each fan favorite. The duo started just one match together under the Portuguese manager, a 4–0 thrashing of Everton on Dec. 1, 2024, 637 days prior to Sunday’s visit from Ipswich Town.

Rashford actually scored twice in that fixture yet Amorim was unimpressed. The infamously outspoken head coach memorably warned: “The storm will come.” In the case of Rashford and Mainoo in particular, he was proven correct.

While the dextrous central midfielder remained rooted to the bench, Rashford was banned from the matchday squad, eventually seeking out a pair of loans to Aston Villa and Barcelona. Following the appointment of Carrick, the England duo have since been reintegrated.

Man Utd Confirmed Lineup vs. Ipswich

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Matheus Cunha.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow (GK), Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Andrey Santos, Shea Lacey, Benjamin Šeško, Joshua Zirkzee.

Summer Signing Made to Pay for Disastrous Debut

The Brazilian struggled on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils. | George Wood/Getty Images

For all his attempts to deflect the criticism washing toward his side in the wake of last weekend’s dismal Premier League opener against Hull City, there had to be some consequences for Carrick. There were few redeeming features of the 2–0 reverse, but it was Andrey Santos who was made to pay.

The summer recruit from Chelsea formed a holographic midfield pairing alongside fellow newbie Youri Tielemans. Both passers were overwhelmed by the punch Hull brought, consistently ceding possession as the hosts wreaked havoc in transition.

Santos was replaced by Mainoo for the visit of Ipswich on Sunday but it remains to be seen if the structural issue which Hull opened up are also solved by this personnel change. The Tigers got plenty of joy from the wide areas, tossing a torrent of crosses into the box from the space left behind both fullbacks. Mainoo should offer more finesse, but whether he can bring enough steel to solidify the soft edges of this team is another matter entirely.