Report: Marcus Rashford Responds to Potential Reunion With Man Utd Outcasts

Marcus Rashford has reportedly rejected any approach from Fenerbahçe, who have already picked up several of the English winger’s former Manchester United teammates.

A theme of this summer’s window has been the activity of Turkish clubs. The Süper Lig has the fifth-highest net spend of any division on the planet this summer, outstripping the likes of the German Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in France, for example. And that doesn’t even include notable free transfers such as Dušan Vlahović, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah.

The most expensive Turkish arrival of the summer was Mason Greenwood’s $45 million (€39 million at the time of the agreement) move to Fenerbahçe back in July. The former Manchester United academy graduate played with Rashford at Old Trafford, as did Romelu Lukaku, who left Napoli for Fener earlier this month. Former Manchester City center back Nathan Aké also joined last season’s runners-up over the summer.

Romelu Lukaku (left) and Marcus Rashford made 75 appearances alongside one another for Manchester United. | Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rashford had been eyed up as another marquee addition during an extravagant window for Fenerbahçe, especially in the wake of Champions League qualification, but that door has been firmly closed, per The Times. While Barcelona appear unwilling to go back in for last season’s loanee and a temporary switch to Arsenal is spurious at best, Rashford’s immediate future is set to remain at Old Trafford.

Given all that has gone before the 28-year-old over the past year and a half, it’s not such an off-putting scenario.

Marcus Rashford Eyeing End of 631-Day Drought

Rashford’s No. 9 shirt was on display before the game against Hull. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Rashford was called upon for the second half of Manchester United’s dismal defeat to Hull City in Yorkshire last weekend. That 2–0 reverse was the academy graduate’s first competitive appearance for the Red Devils in any capacity since December 2024. On Sunday afternoon, he stands to make his first return to Old Trafford in 631 days.

Few of the 73,000 who had crammed in to see United lose 3–2 to Nottingham Forest 20 months ago could have imagined that it would take this long for Rashford to line up at the Theatre of Dreams again. Ruben Amorim’s strict icing out of the winger saw him relegated to the sidelines and eventually depart on two separate loan spells before fate brought him back to Manchester.

With Michael Carrick at the helm (for now), Rashford stands to play a significant role this season. The zippy forward was one of the few redeeming features of a dire start to new campaign against Hull and may very well be treated to a start for Sunday’s visit from Ipswich Town.

Man Utd ‘in Talks’ Over Joshua Zirkzee Exit

Joshua Zirkzee hasn’t scored for Manchester United this calendar year. | Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

If Rashford is likely to stay, the future for Joshua Zirzkee looks more uncertain. The same Times report claims that United are in talks with Fiorentina regarding a loan with an obligation to buy for the goal-shy forward.

Fiorentina, who have spent extravagantly in the hope of making the club’s 100th anniversary one to celebrate, are reportedly willing to pay as much as $5.8 million (£4.3 million) just for Zirkzee’s services on loan. United are inclined to include an obligatory clause in the agreement which would force Fiorentina to commit around $29.1 million (£21.5 million) to a permanent purchase of the striker next summer.

The desire to part ways with Zirkzee is understandable. Since Ruben Amorim was appointed back in November 2024, the Dutch striker has scored four Premier League goals in 45 appearances. Over the same period, Rashford can boast three top-flight goals for United in just five outings.

The club’s new No. 9 could feasibly replace Zirkzee as backup to center forward Benjamin Šeško, who is already in a fight for minutes with Bryan Mbeumo. Rashford’s best position remains on the left wing, where he will be competing with Patrick Dorgu, a converted fullback, and the mercurial Matheus Cunha. Any retreat to Fenerbahçe’s cabal of Manchester United outcasts will have to wait.