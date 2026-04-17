Michael Carrick Confirms Lisandro Martinez Status After Ban Appeal Hope

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick confirmed that Lisandro Martínez won’t be available for Saturday night’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Martínez was key to United’s rejuvenation at the start of Carrick’s interim tenure, but endured a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury sustained in February. He missed five games before returning to action against Leeds United on Monday night.

The Red Devils were expected to cruise against their struggling rivals, with Leeds entering the game in dire form. However, the visitors took advantage of United’s rust and raced into a 2–0 lead, courtesy of a Noah Okafor brace. Martínez then compounded the hosts’ misery by receiving his marching orders.

The Argentine was dismissed following VAR intervention, with his subtle hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin deemed violent conduct by the officials.

Leeds held on to claim a 2–1 victory—their first league win at Old Trafford in 45 years. For the Red Devils, it was their first home defeat of the Carrick era.

Carrick Confirms Martínez Unavailability for Chelsea Clash

Martínez was sent off following VAR intervention on Monday night. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The nature of his sending off means Martínez will serve a three-game suspension, meaning he’ll miss upcoming games against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool.

However, after Carrick labeled Paul Tierney’s decision as “one of the worst I’ve seen,” Man Utd were expected to appeal. In Friday’s press conference ahead of the Chelsea game, though, the United boss confirmed that Martínez won’t be available for the trip to west London.

“We didn’t agree with it, it’s obvious how I felt after the game, and I still feel that way now. I don’t want to go into it now, it is what it is. We have to accept it and move on," he told reporters.

Michael Carrick did not hold back his thoughts on Lisandro Martínez’s red card. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Carrick didn’t explicitly say whether the club had lodged an appeal to the FA in the hope of having Martínez available this weekend, but his comments on Friday suggest that any potential action taken by United was unsuccessful.

The Argentine’s suspension arrives at an untimely moment for the Red Devils, who risk being dragged back into the scrap for a top-five finish. A defeat on Saturday would put sixth-place Chelsea only be four points adrift with five games to play.

Carrick is also without Harry Maguire this weekend after the FA extended his ban to two games following an investigation. The England international was sent off at Bournemouth last month, and later charged with displaying ’improper conduct’ towards the match officials.

With their two preferred center backs missing, Man Utd will likely line up with Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven at the heart of their defense at Stamford Bridge.

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