Exactly What Harry Maguire Said to Earn Extra Ban—And How He Defended Himself

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was suspended by the FA for the upcoming Premier League clash with Chelsea over the allegation that he specifically referred to the match officials during last month’s draw against Bournemouth as a “f-----g joke.”

Maguire was sent off in the final quarter of the Bournemouth match upon conceding a penalty that was perceived as denying a goalscoring opportunity. There was already frustration because United had seen a penalty appeal for a challenge on Amad Diallo dismissed moments earlier.

Referee Stuart Attwell noted in an incident report submitted to the FA the following day that Maguire had “approached” fourth official Matthew Donohue “to protest the decision” as he left the pitch.

The detail of that was covered in Donohue’s own separate report: “In the 78th minute of the game, referee Stuart Attwell sent off Manchester United #5 Harry Maguire. After the VAR check was complete, Maguire, as he was leaving the field of play, approached me and shouted, ‘You’re a joke. You’re all a f-----g joke.’ I am reporting the matter to the Football Association for further review.”

What Rule Did Harry Maguire Break?

Harry Maguire was sent off in his last Man Utd appearance. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

The FA regulation, E3.1, at the center of the issue relates to player and staff conduct. It was under this that Maguire was charged, on top of already being sent off and the initial suspension attached to the red-card offense.

The rulebook states: “A Participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abuse, indecent or insulting words or behavior.”

Maguire Denies Targeting Match Officials

Maguire claims different to the match officials. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Maguire was not required to attend the disciplinary hearing and ultimately accepted the charge, leading to the additional one-match suspension and fine. But a statement was submitted on his behalf in which he clarified his version of events.

“I did not use abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official or any other Match Official,” he recounted.

“As I left the field of play following my dismissal, I said something along the lines of ‘it is a f-----g joke.’ I am certain that I did not call the fourth official or any match official, a joke or use any other form of insult.”

A supporting witness statement from Manchester United teammate Joshua Zirkzee was also included. The Dutch forward said he did “not recall exactly what Harry said, but I recall that it was something along the lines of ‘it is a joke’ or ‘what a joke.’” Zirkzee was “confident that Harry did not call the fourth official or any other Match Official a joke.”

That version of events was subsequently put to Donohue, who admitted it was possible he “misheard or mis-recollected” being singled out as a “joke” by Maguire. “I wouldn’t be able to respond to this with certainty,” he said.

However, the fourth official was still adamant that Maguire had said “You’re all a f-----g joke” in reference to the match officials. “I do remember hearing with clarity and remember thinking that the comment was aimed collectively at the group of officials. I would be prepared to say with certainty that these words were said.”

The FA ultimately sided with Donohue and the match officials based on the “balance of probability” and that both Maguire and Zirkzee, despite a general denial, noted in their respective statement not being able to recall exactly what language had been used.

When Maguire Will Return From Suspension

Man Utd have a defensive problem. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maguire will miss Saturday night’s trip with Manchester United to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a match that could all but guarantee Champions League qualification next season, or alternatively make the race to Europe a much more nervous one for the Red Devils.

Having already been ruled out of facing Leeds United at the start of this week because of the original red-card suspension, the England national team center back will be eligible to return for the visit of Brentford to Old Trafford on Monday, April 27.

In his absence, and with Lisandro Martínez also suspended for the violent conduct red card he was shown against Leeds, United will be stretched defensively. Matthijs de Ligt is still sidelined, making Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven the only available center backs.

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