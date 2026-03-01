Three Things We Learned From Man Utd’s Surge Up Premier League Table vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United fought back from an early deficit to claim a 2–1 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, moving up to third in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils entered the contest as the division’s form team, with no side claiming more points in the top flight since Michael Carrick returned to the home dugout at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, they were beset by Maxence Lacroix’s third-minute opener and subsequently struggled their way through a bleak first half that allowed memories of Ruben Amorim’s turgid tenure to resurface. The contest drastically tilted when Lacroix was sent off 10 minutes into the second half for tugging back Matheus Cunha in a goalscoring position, leading to United’s equalizer from the penalty spot.

Bruno Fernandes needs just three assists in the final 10 Premier League games to break David Beckham’s Manchester United single-season assist record. pic.twitter.com/6n14anK951 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 1, 2026

Bruno Fernandes was as cool as ever from 12 yards, despite lining up against a familiar face in Dean Henderson. United’s captain then turned provider, delivering for Benjamin Šeško to secure all three points.

It was a contest that perhaps raised more issues for the hosts than manifest positives, but the Red Devils nonetheless got the job done to perpetuate their seemingly unwavering momentum with Carrick at the helm.

Man Utd Continuing to Find a Way

Man Utd’s captain equalised from the spot. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Crystal Palace were in Conference League action on Thursday night while Man Utd enjoyed yet another free week, but the Eagles performed with far greater clarity, conviction and energy in the opening 45 minutes.

United struggled to react to their shock early setback, and their woes during a drab, imbalanced first-half pointed towards the hosts earning a result that some may have argued was coming. In their previous two outings, the Red Devils required a clever stoppage-time finish from Šeško to earn a point at West Ham United, before an ugly contest with Everton was decided by the Slovenian rounding off a rapid counter-attack.

After earning a couple of statement wins at the start of the manager’s tenure, United are now finding alternative, perhaps less glamorous ways to claim three points. But hey, victories in the Premier League aren’t to be scoffed at, no matter how they come, especially at this stage of the season.

On Sunday, United were greatly aided by Lacroix’s dismissal at the start of the second half, having suffered 11-vs-11 against a stubborn Palace side.

Sesko Stays Hot

Šeško has scored six in his last seven games. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Benjamin Šeško really couldn’t have done much more to earn himself a place in Carrick’s starting lineup, halving salvaged four points from very little in his previous two cameo outings.

Carrick finally bit the bullet and opted to include the imposing Slovenian, with Amad Diallo sacrificed from United’s four-pronged attack. That meant Bryan Mbeumo shifted out to the right, and it initially seemed as if Carrick’s switch would fail to pay dividends.

United faltered as a collective, lacking width and precision when they attempted to combine. The dynamics were all wrong down both flanks, and a conservative press meant Palace had far more of the ball than they perhaps ought to have done.

The result was a quiet opening hour for starting center forward Šeško, who barely touched the ball before he produced a header that’ll undoubtedly satisfy those lamenting the supposed death of “proper No. 9s.” Of course, Bruno Fernandes was the creator, with the Portuguese’s delivery from the right boasting the requisite velocity for Šeško to merely steer it beyond Dean Henderson.

It was a brilliant finish; his sixth in his last seven games, and fourth on the bounce. The Slovenian is in red-hot form.

Shaw Injury a Big Blow

Shaw was forced off in the first half. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

It certainly hasn’t been perfect for Luke Shaw under Michael Carrick, but there was at least a sense of the left back building some momentum ahead of a potential surprise England recall either in March, or this summer’s World Cup.

However, Shaw was struck by yet another injury blow in Sunday’s game. He was forced off midway through the first half after a collision with Daniel Muñoz.

Shaw had started poorly, typifying United’s lethargy, but his withdrawal undoubtedly made things worse for the hosts, given the lack of alternatives at the position. Carrick turned to the right-footed Noussair Mazraoui, meaning United had two players down the left who had no interest in holding the width.

Matheus Cunha wants and is instructed to operate infield, but Mazraoui’s introduction didn’t immediately ignite a rethink from the manager, which led to a messy conclusion to the first half in possession. Carrick, to his credit, changed tack and asked Cunha to mix-up the positions he took up to restore some balance to United’s possession play.

Still, the dynamic down the left without Shaw (or Patrick Dorgu) is sub-optimal. Carrick will hope the Englishman has avoided an injury of note.

