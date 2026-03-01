Michael Carrick Drops Man Utd Star to Start Benjamin Sesko vs. Crystal Palace

Michael Carrick named Amad Diallo among his substitutes for the first time to give Benjamin Šeško a start against Crystal Palace which his recent performances have earned.

Šeško was not named in the first XI for any of Carrick’s opening six matches at the helm. After watching the triumphant Manchester derby from the bench, the towering Slovenian was only given nine minutes against Arsenal before making his mark in the visit from Fulham a month ago.

Called into the fold with 15 minutes to play, Šeško was helpless as United’s midfield wilted at Old Trafford in the absence of Casemiro, who had to cover his eyes as his teammates coughed up the 2–0 advantage he had so painstakingly created. Šeško soon rode to the rescue, delivering a 94th-minute winner in a sign of what was to unfold over the subsequent weeks.

Against both West Ham United and Everton, the summer recruit from RB Leipzig came off the bench to score a goal which decisively changed the scoreline. Despite this form, Carrick had persisted with Bryan Mbeumo through the middle while latterly flanked by Matheus Cunha and Amad ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

Šeško’s fine run of performances has been justifiably rewarded and it is perhaps no great surprise that Amad is the one to pay the price.

Man Utd Confirmed Starting XI vs. Crystal Palace

Starting XI: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Šeško.

Substitutes: Altay Bayındır (GK), Ayden Heaven, Tyrell Malacia, Noussair Mazraoui, Jack Moorhouse, Tyler Fletcher, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee.

Amad Diallo’s Dip in Form

Amad Diallo has seen his role change since Ruben Amorim’s exit. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Amid the peaks and troughs of Ruben Amorim’s divisive reign, Amad emerged as one of the few bright lights. A potent attacking force who gamely adapted to a new wingback role, the Ivory Coast international managed to impact matches at the sharp end of the pitch while maintaining his defensive obligations. Such was Amad’s quality, Amorim openly asked the club for a right-footed version of the 23-year-old.

Amad scored his second goal of the season in a typically chaotic 4–4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford before jetting off for the Africa Cup of Nations, where he also continued to find the net for the Elephants.

By the time he had returned, Amorim had been sacked and Carrick appointed. Mbeumo’s shift to a central position allowed Amad to return to his natural role on the right wing, giving hope of even more attacking contributions. Yet, he has failed to score or assist a single goal under the new regime.

This is not a consequence of poor finishing. While United have collectively improved since being unshackled from Amorim’s tactical straightjacket, Amad has endured an individual drop off. Over Carrick’s first six matches, the tip-toeing left footer is taking and creating fewer shots of far lower quality than across the first four months of the season.

When compared to a player in the form Šeško is currently enjoying, it would almost be a dereliction of duties from Carrick to continue favoring Amad.

Amad Diallo Statistic Pre-AFCON Post-AFCON Games 15 6 Goals 2 0 Expected Goals per 90 0.26 0.17 Shots per 90 2.2 1.4 Assists 2 0 Expected Assists per 90 0.23 0.12 Chances Created per 90 2.0 1.1

Stats via UnderStat.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC