Michael Carrick Forced to Admit Primary Challenge of Man Utd’s Transfer Window

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick confessed the team faced a number of different challenges during the summer transfer window, the most difficult of which revolved around money.

The Red Devils have a long history of spending big sums on players with varying levels of success, but the new ownership have set about lowering costs and trying to build something more sustainable.

While they did manage to spend big on Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to bolster in midfield—a total of $209 million (£155 million) in new signings—many fans were left concerned by the failure to sign a new left back and reinforce in a handful of other positions.

In an ideal world, United would have ticked every box this summer, but Carrick admitted that is simply not the reality of the club’s current situation.

“I think we’ve brought some really good players into the football club, and improved the squad in different ways, individually but collectively,” Carrick told Sky Sports News.

“I think we’ve grown. You go into the window and when you come out of it, you want to be stronger than you were at the start. I’m convinced we are that.

“Transfer windows are never straightforward and this window in particular has been challenging for different reasons. There’s a lot of money being spent in and around the league itself, and I think we’ve made the most of the situation that we’ve found ourselves in.

“That’s the world we live in. Teams at certain points are going to spend a lot of money. Sometimes it’s going to be more than what we spend, sometimes maybe not. We’ve got to make the most of what we can and understand where we’re at. I think we’re a very good team, we want to keep getting better.”

Man Utd’s Money Problems Laid Bare

Man Utd focused their efforts in midfield. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

As The Athletic journalist David Ornstein noted during a recent appearance on TNT Sports, United are likely to feel somewhat underwhelmed by their failure to bolster in other positions as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

“But they haven’t got an unlimited flow of cash,” Ornstein added. “They’ve got to live within relative means.”

Gone are the days of United being able to outspend every other team in Europe. Even those towards the bottom of the Premier League are spending enormous sums to reinforce their squads, with the financial might of the English top tier often attracting plenty of criticism from those overseas.

Issues faced early in the window offer plenty of explanation. United wanted to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United but withdrew from the race when challenged to match Tottenham Hotspur’s bid of $112 million (£85 million), believing that was not good value for money. Santos and Tielemans joined soon after for $113.1 million combined.

ESPN note United also turned to Mamadou Sangaré, then of Lens, but succumbed to a recent trend of players preferring moves to mid-table sides that can give them a better platform to earn a bigger transfer in future. Brentford wasted little time taking advantage of that.

To navigate issues of other team’s vast budgets or a preference to move elsewhere, United could always dig deeper in their pockets to flex the obvious financial strength that comes with life at Old Trafford, but those in charge these days do not view that as sustainable. There is an active effort to reduce costs across the club and limits have to be put on all expenses.

Needing to prioritize midfield after Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury, United ultimately felt unable to pursue a permanent deal for a new left back, failing with late loan interest in Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri. Defense appears set to be the focus of next summer’s window.