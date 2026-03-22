Why Michael Carrick Thinks Man Utd Duo Are Getting What They Deserve

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick says Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire’s recall to England’s squad is “well deserved” as the club close on new contracts for the pair.

It was revealed prior to Friday night’s 2–2 draw with Bournemouth that the Red Devils are nearing an agreement with both players on extensions to their current deals—Mainoo’s on significantly increased pay and Maguire’s a shorter agreement that reflects that he’s 33 years of age.

Mainoo has been an ever-present in United’s midfield since Carrick assumed control from the sacked Ruben Amorim, while Maguire has reinforced his status as a key leader in United’s backline—a role he has been forced to take on more prominently with Matthijs de Ligt absent since November because of a back injury.

England Recalls the Right Decision—Carrick

Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Harry Maguire were both called up by Thomas Tuchel. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

England manager Thomas Tuchel named a 35-player party for the upcoming international break, which serves as one of the final tune-ups ahead of this summer’s World Cup, and there was no surprise to see Mainoo back in the fold after his resurgence.

Maguire’s recall wasn’t quite so clear cut, with England possessing some strong central defensive options, but he’s proven himself for the Three Lions at a number of major international tournaments in the past, forming an exceptional partnership with John Stones for a number of years.

“Contract negotiations with players are always ongoing, so you hope whatever it is gets done in the right way,” Carrick said. “Both have been great, and being back in the England squad is what they deserve. I'm not getting involved on how close things are, but they've both done great.”

Mainoo’s expected to be rewarded with at least a new five-year contract—something that would have not have seemed at all possible when he was cast aside by Amorim —while Maguire could be handed a new one-year deal with the option to extend for another 12 months; a practise United often implement with older players.

Bournemouth Draw Not a Disaster

Harry Maguire wasn’t amused with referee Stuart Attwell. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

United have been on a terrific run under Carrick, losing just one Premier League game after he was tasked with replacing Amorim in mid-January. The draw with Bournemouth was just the third time in 10 outings that the Red Devils have failed to win—a reason perhaps for Carrick to point towards his success and the strength of the league when probed on his disappointment at dropping points.

“This league’s tough to win games,” Carrick said. “We’ve won a lot of games recently, so I think the amount of points we’ve accumulated in some of the performances and the results that we’ve had I think is a big positive.

“Home and away, it’s a tough league. It happens, you see, how games can unfold quite quickly, but I thought we managed it in the end pretty well.”

Maguire was sent off at the Vitality Stadium, hours after his England recall and contract news went public, but Carrick’s view was that the dismissal might have been harsh and certainly wouldn’t have happened had other decisions gone United’s way—something supporters and pundits were aggrieved by after the final whistle.

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