Michael Carrick’s Dreaded Man Utd Injury Update Comes With One Major Silver Lining

It was a mixed injury report from Michael Carrick on Friday. The Manchester United manager confirmed Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Šeško are out against Tottenham Hotspur, while Carlos Baleba is in line to make his debut.

The last thing Manchester United needed during the international break were more injuries. The Red Devils were already dealing with a crowded infirmary, and things only got worse over the last three weeks.

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford withdrew from England’s camp after sustaining injuries in the team’s 1–1 draw with Fulham. Šeško also withdrew from Slovenia’s squad due to a nagging shin injury.

Dorgu then picked up a hamstring injury while representing the Netherlands and Noussair Mazraoui was soon sent home from Morocco’s camp. All the while, Baleba, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton remained sidelined.

Carrick didn’t exactly improve the mood at Old Trafford when he delivered dreaded injury updates on the eve of United’s clash with Spurs. “Patrick came off and it looks like he will be out for probably a number of weeks,” the 45-year-old said.

“[Mazraoui] came off and took a knock. He’s not quite right yet, so we’ll see how he is. Ben is further away, with the issue he has got. He won’t be ready.”

The Silver Lining for Saturday’s Clash

Carlos Baleba is expected to make his debut in a red shirt this weekend. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

It wasn’t all bad news from Carrick in his pregame press conference. The English boss shared some positive updates about his other stars ahead of Tottenham’s arrival.

“Carlos is improving,” Carrick said. “He’s trained a lot and is improving. Amad has done a little bit of training, Marcus has done a little bit of training, Kobbie has done a little bit of training.

“So it’s a little bit mixed really.”

Of the four players Carrick mentioned, Baleba is the one furtherest along in his recovery. The midfielder, who made the move from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £70 million ($92.6 million) in August, was already nursing an ankle injury before he made Manchester his new home.

As the most expensive of United’s three midfield signings this summer, Baleba comes into the team with high expectations, especially since fellow new arrival Andrey Santos has failed to acclimatize so far.

Baleba can now begin proving United were right to shell out such a lofty sum for his services. The Red Devils are desperate for the 22-year-old to hit the ground running and use that speed of his to help cover ground and intercept danger before it reaches Carrick’s shaky backline.

Carrick Faces Another Defensive Headache

Noussair Mazraoui is a doubt for Saturday’s clash with Spurs. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Although it’s not ideal, Carrick can replace many of his injured players easily enough; Baleba can take Mainoo’s place if need be, Matheus Cunha can lead the line in place of Šeško and Amad’s absence on the right is rather routine at this point. Shea Lacey is also an option up top should Rashford need extra time to rest.

The real issues lie in defense. United have kept just one clean sheet in seven matches across all competitions this season—and it came against Sabah in the Champions League. Against English opposition, Carrick’s men have conceded 11 goals in six matches.

Compounding an already dire problem are the injuries to Dorgu and Mazraoui. Diogo Dalot is the last man standing at right back, and should something also happen to the Portugal international, United are looking at a crisis on the right flank.

The good news is Spurs have been dreadful in the final third. Roberto De Zerbi’s men have scored just two goals in the Premier League so far this season, a trend the Red Devils will hope continues on Saturday.

United are desperate to collect three points from the marquee fixture after a subpar start to the season. Carrick’s side already got knocked out of the Carabao Cup and sits 12th in the table with just five points from five matches.