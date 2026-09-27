Man Utd Spiral Further Into Crisis After Brutal Injury Blow to Problem Position

Still reeling from a nightmare fitness update on captain Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United were rocked by an injury to Patrick Dorgu just hours later.

The 21-year-old got the nod in Denmark’s UEFA Nations League clash with Wales on Sunday and only lasted 30 minutes before he was forced to come off the pitch. Dorgu, who played 75 minutes against Norway just four days prior, appeared to tweak his hamstring as he made a darting overlapping run down the left flank.

Once he stopped running, he immediately reached for the back of his leg. Dorgu tried to play through the pain, but he ultimately collapsed to the ground soon after.

The medical team tended to Dorgu before signaling the player could no longer continue. The winger limped off the pitch, sparking widespread concern in both Denmark and Manchester.

Dorgu’s Injury Comes at the Worst Time for Man Utd

Patrick Dorgu appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on Sunday. | Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Pressure is mounting at Old Trafford and potentially losing both Fernandes and Dorgu in a single day is a disaster for the Red Devils. United have won just one of their opening five matches in the Premier League this season and already bowed out of the Carabao Cup after a shocking collapse against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sitting 12th in the table, Michael Carrick’s men are desperate to rediscover their form from the end of last season. Except, injuries are making the already existing problems at United even worse.

Along with Fernandes and Dorgu, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo already withdrew from England’s squad due to injury. Benjamin Šeško did the same from Slovenia after suffering a setback with his nagging shin problem.

Then there’s Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt, who remained at home during the September-October international break to recover from pre-existing issues.

United could be severely undermanned for their returning match against Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 10. Not to mention the team then must travel to the Spanish capital to take on Atlético Madrid in the Champions League just three days later.

United’s Transfer Blunder Comes Back to Haunt Them

Michael Carrick might have to get creative with his backline. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Apart from midfield reinforcements, United were in desperate need of a new addition for the left flank for 2026–27. Yet the summer transfer window came and went without the club bringing in a left back.

A failed pursuit of Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall left United without a clear-cut alternative, and instead of going back to the drawing board, the club decided to roll the dice with 31-year-old Luke Shaw as the only senior, natural left back in the squad.

The decision already proved costly for United. Shaw missed the team’s Champions League opener against Sabah and the Manchester derby due to injury. Dorgu was forced to fill in at left back on both occasions despite being largely repurposed as a winger under Carrick.

Now with Dorgu potentially missing time with a hamstring injury, United must rely on the injury-prone Shaw. Should he suffer a setback again, Carrick will have to call on Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui to haphazardly fill the gap on the left flank.

It’s a nightmare scenario for a backline that has kept just one clean sheet across all competitions this season.