‘History’—Michael Carrick Reveals Man Utd’s Plan for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed Marcus Rashford will join up with the rest of the squad this week as they continue their preseason preparations.

United had hoped to cash in on Rashford at the end of last season following a successful loan with Barcelona, but the La Liga champions declined to trigger a purchase option and a release clause in his contract, worth a reported $54 million (£40 million) was subsequently allowed to expire.

With no answers surrounding the future of Rashford, who is one of many in the squad to have received a pay rise relating to United’s return to the Champions League, Carrick confirmed the winger will soon resume training with his boyhood side.

“I’ve played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history,” Carrick reflected after Saturday’s 1–1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

“We have got a full squad this week in Dublin. We fly straight there and have a few days where we have the whole group back together.

“Marcus is part of that, and Kobbie [Mainoo] and Lisandro [Martínez]. We look forward to seeing them.”

Rashford Offers Man Utd All-New Dimension

Rashford has not played for United in over 18 months. | Stephen White - CameraSport/Getty Images

United fans may well have underwhelming memories of Rashford, who fell out of favor under former boss Ruben Amorim over poor training levels, but the reality is he remains a Premier League-level threat to any defense.

A return of 14 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona last season shows Rashford remains at the top of his game, and while one may question whether he is worthy of his club-high salary, the finances will be of no concern to Carrick, whose job now is to help Rashford replicate that form back at Old Trafford.

Left wing is an area of weakness in the squad. Matheus Cunha, a natural striker, and fullback Patrick Dorgu have shared the role under Carrick, and although both have performed well, the chance to introduce an actual winger back into the fold is one the new boss will relish.

Rashford will receive no guarantees about his minutes—perhaps only Bruno Fernandes is an assured starter—but Carrick will give him a fresh start and a genuine opportunity to earn a starting role.

Carrick has retained Amorim’s demand of high standards, so Rashford will still have to prove he deserves a place in the squad, and any drop in training levels will undoubtedly lead to a spell out of the team. That being said, United will hope a manager with a more natural connection to Rashford will ensure they never have to go through a repeat of a problem that has plagued the last two years at Old Trafford.