Michael Carrick’s Novel Response to Critics of Man Utd’s Lack of Identity

Michael Carrick doesn’t mind criticism of Manchester United for an apparent lack of defined style or identity on the field, stating that it feeds into a desire for his team to be “unpredictable.”

The Red Devils have found consistent results much harder to come by in the early weeks of 2026–27 than they did across several months in the second half of 2025–26.

United failed to score in two of their first four Premier League matches of the new season, didn’t shut out any opponent in the division, and have picked up only two wins out of six across all competitions, which included Carabao Cup elimination in recent days.

It has led to some questions about what Carrick is trying to do, but he takes that well.

“I quite like the fact that someone can’t work out our identity, to be honest. That means you’re unpredictable. From an attacking sense, we want to be unpredictable,” the manager told Sky Sports in the buildup to Sunday’s important encounter against Fulham.

“We don’t want people to be able to read what we are going to do next or what our main strength is. If we can do a good number of things well and attack from a number of areas, I’d rather have a team that does that. We’ve attacked well since January, scored a good number of goals and being unpredictable is a good thing.”

Carrick Predicts ‘Really Good Futures’ for Yoro, Heaven

The young defenders represent raw talent. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Manchester United remain a work in progress, as the club are ultimately still targeting the Premier League title by next season, in line with a public ambition to reclaim the trophy during (or earlier than) the club’s 150th anniversary year in 2027–28.

Center backs Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven represent more than most the idea that there is room to grow. Aged 20 and 19, respectively, the defensive pair started the Carabao Cup collapse against Brighton & Hove Albion. Carrick blamed neither for how it went down at Old Trafford and refused to make any “knee-jerk decisions” about them.

“I think they’ll learn from different experiences and they’ve done particularly well and they’re in a really good spot, two young players that have got really good futures,” the manager told reporters.

“So unfortunately you go through times in football and you have some good spells and sometimes you learn a lot from the things that didn’t go so well. But I wouldn’t isolate them at all from the other night.”

Yoro, as the older of the two, and the one who cost significantly more money, arguably faces greater pressure than Heaven, an academy-level capture for a nominal fee.

“Leny is 20, and again in context, he’s got a fantastic future ahead of him and a lot of potential. He’s learning, he’s developing,” Carrick stressed. “To be at this club and play as a center back at such a young age is a challenging position. It’s one that he can do for sure, it’s one that Ayden can do for sure.

“I’ve got no worries for Leny. He’s got a fantastic future ahead of him. There’s no cut -ff point. Some players find when they’re 18 that they are at a level where they can really perform. Sometimes it’s 22, 23, 24 when you see players start developing.

“What we’ve got to be careful of, and I certainly won’t do, is making knee-jerk decisions on certain players just because of one game or one half or one moment in a game. We’ve got a lot of belief in Leny.”