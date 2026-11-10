Michael Carrick Learns Timeline for Man Utd Sack Decision—Report

Michael Carrick will have to wait until at least Wednesday, Nov. 11, if not Thursday, to discover if his tenure as Manchester United manager will survive the ongoing international break.

Carrick’s future was cast in doubt after a 3–0 humbling at the hands of Bournemouth at the end of October. The club’s decision makers, fronted by chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, reportedly gave the current incumbent three matches to prove his worth. United conspired to achieve a series of results which complicated the decision even further.

There were positives to take from comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa which were balanced by familiar lashings of ineptitude. It was widely reported on Monday night that all signs pointed toward Carrick’s imminent exit with alternatives under consideration while stressing that no decision had yet been taken. The timescale for that call has now emerged.

The club’s minority co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has control of all sporting matters, is expected to attend a meeting with Berrada and Wilcox in Monaco on Wednesday to settle Carrick’s future, as reported by BBC Sport. The same outlet warns that a decision may not be communicated until Thursday.

There is some wiggle room for further consideration. United don’t have another fixture until traveling to arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday, Nov. 22 due to the ongoing international break.

Ratcliffe has already churned through two disastrous and costly managerial tenures, erroneously extending Erik ten Hag’s contract before expensively replacing him with Ruben Amorim, who would also be promptly jettisoned after little over a year in charge. This is an important decision to get right yet the dawdling is not devoid of any consequence.

Carrick Left in Familiar Position

Michael Carrick is used to limbo by now. | Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Images/Getty Images

Carrick is more familiar with purgatory than an imperfect Catholic at this point. In the face of the mounting speculation, the respected professional has continued to go about his business without much fuss, even confessing to “really looking forward” to each next fixture.

After overseeing Sunday’s 4–4 draw with Aston Villa, Carrick rubbished the suggestion that he would quit and instead shifted his focus to the next fixture. “I’m quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in, and it’s got to win games,” he sniffed.

“We haven’t won enough games, but I expect to move forward and keep working on the things that we’ve been working on and showing a lot of the good in the game today, tighten up on a few mistakes and win football matches.”

Carrick has dutifully kept working, arriving at United’s Carrington training ground early on Tuesday morning, the Daily Mail report. Most of the club’s first-team roster have scattered across the four corners of the globe for a series of matches with their respective national teams, but there is still work to be done which Carrick will continue to do until he is told otherwise. It would appear that there’s still time to wait on that front.