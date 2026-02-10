West Ham vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

On the brink of five consecutive Premier League victories for the first time in two years, Manchester United are headed to east London to take on West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a spellbinding run since Michael Carrick took over the team at the end of January. Man Utd went from three straight league draws and an FA Cup defeat to wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur all in the span of five weeks.

Now sitting in fourth place with their sights set on Champions League qualification, the 20-time English champions must keep up their form to ward off Chelsea and Liverpool close on their heels. Their next test comes against the relegation-battling Hammers, who are slowly finding their footing in the new year.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, and have the added confidence of holding the Red Devils to a 1–1 draw back in December. They will have to be at their best, though, to deny a red-hot Man Utd side three points—and one loyal supporter a haircut.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Premier League clash.

What Time Does West Ham vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : London Stadium

: London Stadium Date : Tuesday, Feb. 10

: Tuesday, Feb. 10 Kick-off Time : 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT Referee : Simon Hooper

: Simon Hooper VAR: Craig Pawson

West Ham vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

West Ham: 3 wins

3 wins Man Utd: 1 win

1 win Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

West Ham (WLWWW) Man Utd (WWWWL) Burnley 0–2 West Ham Man Utd 2–0 Tottenham Chelsea 3–2 West Ham Man Utd 3–2 Fulham West Ham 3–1 Sunderland Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Tottenham 1–2 West Ham Man Utd 2–0 Man City West Ham 2–1 QPR Man Utd 1–2 Brighton

How to Watch West Ham vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

West Ham Team News

Jean-Clair Todibo is suspended for Tuesday’s clash. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

West Ham must continue to get by without Jean-Clair Todibo’s services. The centre back was sent off in the team’s 3–2 defeat to Chelsea and is still serving his suspension for violent conduct.

Łukasz Fabiański is the only other Hammer unavailable for Tuesday’s bout. The goalkeeper has been sidelined with a back injury since November.

The team will look to Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville to find the gaps in Man Utd’s defence to pull off an upset in front of a home crowd. The former has scored three goals in his last five matches against the Red Devils, while the latter has found the back of the net in his last five appearances.

West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Crysencio Summerville will look to extend his scoring streak. | FotMob

West Ham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Souček, Potts; Bowen, M. Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos.

Man Utd Team News

Mason Mount will miss out yet again for Man Utd. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The Reds will be without long-term absentees Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu when they make the trip to London. Carrick will also be unable to call upon Mason Mount, but the English boss confirmed the midfielder should be back available for the team’s clash with Everton next Monday.

Otherwise, expect a relatively unchanged XI from the team that secured a 2–0 win over Spurs at the weekend. Summer signing Benjamin Šeško continues to miss out in favour of Bryan Mbeumo up top, who will have the help of Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

The skipper needs just one assist at London Stadium to break the club record for the most away assists in single Premier League season. Fernandes also comes into the match with at least one goal contribution in each of his last six matches.

Michael Carrick could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

West Ham vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Man Utd do not have recent history on their side for the trip to east London. The Red Devils’ last victory over the Hammers at London Stadium came back in 2021.

The poor run of form is bound to come to an end on Tuesday, though. Carrick’s newly rejuvenated side is desperate to finally string together five consecutive Premier League wins and will not let three points slip through its fingers, even if it fails to keep a clean sheet.

Plus, the visitors will be all too eager to make up for their underwhelming performance against West Ham back in December. Revenge, a long-awaited accomplishment and a newfound confidence are all the motivation Man Utd need to go home with a win.

Prediction: West Ham 1–2 Man Utd

