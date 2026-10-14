Michael Olise’s Needless Champions League Red Card Plays Right Into Arsenal’s Favor

After Arsenal defeated Lille in the Champions League, the defending Premier League champions were given another reason to celebrate on Tuesday: Michael Olise was sent off for Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman saw red for the first time in his senior career, picking up two yellow cards in rapid succession during Bayern’s frustrating night in Norway. Olise knew the first caution was coming his way after a slight tug prevented Viking from breaking free in transition.

But he then threw the ball at Viking captain Zlatko Tripić, earning an immediate second yellow in the 74th minute. Bayern, who had gone ahead 3–2 just a few minutes prior, were suddenly down to 10 men and ultimately conceded a 90th-minute equalizer.

Vincent Kompany’s men had to settle for a point on the night, but bigger consequences loomed large. Olise is now suspended for Bayern’s next Champions League clash, which comes against Arsenal on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

It’s a nightmare scenario for the defending German champions, but a welcome turn of events for the Gunners.

Arsenal Looking to Extend Sublime League Phase Record

Arsenal are an unstoppable force in the league phase. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

If Eberechi Eze and Gabriel converted their penalties in May, Arsenal would finally have a Champions League title in their trophy cabinet. Instead, they just have a sensational run of form to their names.

The reigning English champions have won their last 14 league phase matches. Mikel Arteta’s side closed out the 2024–25 league phase with four consecutive wins, went perfect last season and now started 2026–27 off with two victories over Napoli and Lille.

One of Arsenal’s eight wins last campaign came against Bayern. The Gunners secured a decisive 3–1 win over the German giants at home, enacting some sweet revenge after Bayern eliminated Arsenal in the 2023–24 quarterfinals.

To make it 15-consecutive league phase wins, last season’s Champions League runners-up will have to get past a Bayern side that has one of the most formidable attacks in Europe. But so much of the team’s success comes from the vision and left foot of Olise, who will now be forced to play spectator.

It’s great news for Arteta’s men. They have not looked like their dominant selves from last season as of late, falling 3–0 to Brighton & Hove Albion before squeaking out a 2–1 win over Leeds United at the weekend. The team’s 3–0 win over Lille was also nowhere near as impressive as the scoreline suggests.

Harry Kane Speaks Out on Olise’s Needless Red Card

Harry Kane will be under more pressure to carry Bayern’s attack. | Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

The last thing Bayern needed for such a marquee match with Arsenal was losing one of their best players. Olise is coming off a sensational sophomore season in which he recorded 22 goals and 26 assists in 52 appearances.

The 24-year-old then tallied a record-seven assists for France at this summer’s World Cup, earning himself a nomination for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Olise kept up his scorching form in 2026–27, recording eight goals and three assists in nine appearances for Bayern.

Without his services, the pressure will be on Harry Kane and Co. to command the attack in his absence. The captain spoke out on Olise’s sending off, towing the line between frustration and diplomacy.

“He’ll have to take responsibility obviously, he’ll have to learn from it," Kane said after the game. “It’s a shame because obviously we have big games coming up in the Champions League now, and he’s going to be gutted to miss those games.

“But this is football. Sometimes mistakes can happen; it’s life.“