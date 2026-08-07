Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Wrexham officially begin the new season with a trip to Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Friday.
Phil Parkinson has already revealed he will treat the match as an extension of preseason, with the primary objective of building match sharpness ahead of the Championship campaign.
The Red Dragons could hand a debut to summer signing Ben Whiteman at the Riverside Stadium, while Middlesbrough may also showcase several of their own new arrivals. Kim Hellberg’s side lost to Hull City in last season’s Championship playoff final and enters the new campaign as one of the favorites for automatic promotion.
Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham Score Prediction
Red Dragons Come Up Short
Both Middlesbrough and Wrexham are expected to use Friday’s Carabao Cup tie as a final opportunity to build fitness before the Championship season begins. As a result, both managers are likely to rotate heavily and use the full allocation of substitutes.
A victory would be welcome for either side, but both clubs are expected to prioritize the league over a lengthy cup run. The bigger question is whether Parkinson and Hellberg opt to field their strongest lineups as a dress rehearsal for the league opener or use the occasion to give fringe players one final opportunity to impress.
- Whiteman debut: Wrexham completed the signing of Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman this week, and the midfielder could make his debut against Middlesbrough. If he does, it will be fascinating to see who Parkinson partners him with in midfield.
- Goalkeeper dilemma: Wrexham has yet to establish a clear No. 1 goalkeeper heading into the new season. Even if the club signs another goalkeeper before the transfer deadline, Parkinson still needs to decide who will start the opening Championship fixtures.
- An early measuring stick: Parkinson may be treating the match as another preseason fixture, but it still offers Wrexham an excellent opportunity to measure itself against one of the Championship’s strongest teams. With nearly a month remaining in the transfer window, the game could also help identify any remaining weaknesses in the squad.
Prediction: Middlesbrough 2–1 Wrexham
Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Middlesbrough
Wrexham will use Friday’s cup tie as a great opportunity to prepare for their Championship opener against Cardiff City. The Red Dragons also have a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wigan Athletic on Monday, giving several players another chance to increase their minutes.
Arthur Okonkwo played more minutes than any other Wrexham goalkeeper during preseason and could keep his place against Boro. Parkinson may also stick with the back three of Zak Vyner, Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle. Danny Imray made his debut against Sunderland and is expected to get another opportunity at right wing-back, while Liberato Cacace could benefit from another extended outing on the left.
Matty James and Lewis O’Brien appear to be Parkinson’s preferred midfield pairing heading into the season, although Whiteman could push for a starting place following his arrival. Bailey Cadamarteri was Wrexham’s standout performer in the attacking midfield role during preseason, while Nathan Broadhead could also retain his place.
Sam Smith and Kieffer Moore shared striking duties throughout the summer, but Smith appears the more likely of the two to lead the line on Friday.
Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Middlesbrough (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, James, O’Brien, Cacace; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Smith.
What Time Does Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham Kick Off?
- Location: Middlesbrough, England
- Stadium: Riverside Stadium
- Date: Friday, Aug. 7
- Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
How to Watch Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+
United Kingdom
ITV1, ITVX, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Canada
DAZN Canada. fuboTV
Mexico
Disney+ Premium
Australia
beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
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Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.