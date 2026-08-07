Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham officially begin the new season with a trip to Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Friday.

Phil Parkinson has already revealed he will treat the match as an extension of preseason, with the primary objective of building match sharpness ahead of the Championship campaign.

The Red Dragons could hand a debut to summer signing Ben Whiteman at the Riverside Stadium, while Middlesbrough may also showcase several of their own new arrivals. Kim Hellberg’s side lost to Hull City in last season’s Championship playoff final and enters the new campaign as one of the favorites for automatic promotion.

Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

Red Dragons Come Up Short

Wrexham will be focused on fitness when they face Middlesbrough. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Both Middlesbrough and Wrexham are expected to use Friday’s Carabao Cup tie as a final opportunity to build fitness before the Championship season begins. As a result, both managers are likely to rotate heavily and use the full allocation of substitutes.

A victory would be welcome for either side, but both clubs are expected to prioritize the league over a lengthy cup run. The bigger question is whether Parkinson and Hellberg opt to field their strongest lineups as a dress rehearsal for the league opener or use the occasion to give fringe players one final opportunity to impress.

Whiteman debut: Wrexham completed the signing of Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman this week, and the midfielder could make his debut against Middlesbrough. If he does, it will be fascinating to see who Parkinson partners him with in midfield.

Wrexham completed the signing of Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman this week, and the midfielder could make his debut against Middlesbrough. If he does, it will be fascinating to see who Parkinson partners him with in midfield. Goalkeeper dilemma: Wrexham has yet to establish a clear No. 1 goalkeeper heading into the new season. Even if the club signs another goalkeeper before the transfer deadline, Parkinson still needs to decide who will start the opening Championship fixtures.

Wrexham has yet to establish a clear No. 1 goalkeeper heading into the new season. Even if the club signs another goalkeeper before the transfer deadline, Parkinson still needs to decide who will start the opening Championship fixtures. An early measuring stick: Parkinson may be treating the match as another preseason fixture, but it still offers Wrexham an excellent opportunity to measure itself against one of the Championship’s strongest teams. With nearly a month remaining in the transfer window, the game could also help identify any remaining weaknesses in the squad.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2–1 Wrexham

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Middlesbrough

Parkinson could use the match to trial his current strongest lineup. | FotMob

Wrexham will use Friday’s cup tie as a great opportunity to prepare for their Championship opener against Cardiff City. The Red Dragons also have a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wigan Athletic on Monday, giving several players another chance to increase their minutes.

Arthur Okonkwo played more minutes than any other Wrexham goalkeeper during preseason and could keep his place against Boro. Parkinson may also stick with the back three of Zak Vyner, Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle. Danny Imray made his debut against Sunderland and is expected to get another opportunity at right wing-back, while Liberato Cacace could benefit from another extended outing on the left.

Matty James and Lewis O’Brien appear to be Parkinson’s preferred midfield pairing heading into the season, although Whiteman could push for a starting place following his arrival. Bailey Cadamarteri was Wrexham’s standout performer in the attacking midfield role during preseason, while Nathan Broadhead could also retain his place.

Sam Smith and Kieffer Moore shared striking duties throughout the summer, but Smith appears the more likely of the two to lead the line on Friday.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Middlesbrough (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, James, O’Brien, Cacace; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Smith.

What Time Does Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Middlesbrough, England

Middlesbrough, England Stadium: Riverside Stadium

Riverside Stadium Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Friday, Aug. 7 Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR Canada DAZN Canada. fuboTV Mexico Disney+ Premium Australia beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

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