‘We Have to’—Mikel Arteta Challenges Arsenal Squad Amid Bold Leverkusen Claim

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned his team that they “have to” match the perfect record they set in the league phase of the Champions League in their round of 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners won all eight of their matches in the first round of the competition and didn’t trail for a second, scoring 23 goals and conceding just eight. It was put to Arteta that these results, coupled with their status as Premier League leaders, should see them rated as one of the best clubs on the continent.

“I believe so,” Arteta agreed, before promptly adding, “This is football and you have to show it tomorrow night.”

Arteta inherited a club which had not participated in the Champions League since 2017. Arsenal reached the quarterfinals in their first season back (2023–24) before making it to the semis last term. The next objective is clear.

“When I joined, a big part of the team had never played in this competition,” the Spanish boss pointed out. “That’s obviously something that is necessary, like in any other competition. They understand it better. Now we have to perform.”

Bayer Leverkusen Boss Shows Arsenal Measured Respect

Kasper Hjulmand will be pitting his wits against Mikel Arteta on Wednesday. | Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen manager Kasper Hjulmand previewed Wednesday’s tie with the admission: “Arsenal are perhaps the best team in Europe at the moment.”

“They finished first in the league phase of the Champions League and won all their games, scored the most goals and conceded the fewest,” he bluntly outlined. “It’s one of the most difficult challenges, but we’re really looking forward to it. We want to enjoy big games like this together with our fans.”

Leverkusen have endured a muddled campaign. Erik ten Hag was sacked as manager just three games into the season, making way for Hjulmand who didn’t lose any of his first seven matches. Unfortunately that maiden defeat proved to be a 7–2 reverse at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

2025–26 League Phase Stats Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Games 8 8 Wins 8 3 Draws 0 3 Losses 0 2 Goals Scored 23 13 Goals Conceded 4 14 Goal Difference +19 -1 Points 24 12

Despite that European hammering, Leverkusen boast the third-best defensive record in the Bundesliga and have taken a few notable scalps which Hjulmand was keen to point out.

“We’ve already shown this season against many big teams like Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig that we can beat them,” the Danish coach noted. “As we all know, anything is possible in football.

“You just have to believe in it. This belief in yourself is extremely important. That’s why we’re going into the game with confidence and we’ll give everything at home to get a good result for the second leg.”

Arsenal Sent Light-Hearted Barb From Leverkusen

Hjulmand may have been fulsome in his praise of Arteta but Leverkusen’s social team had the scope for a tame poke.

The club’s official English language X account pointed to Arteta’s infamous lightbulb team talk which was captured in Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing documentary. “[Thomas] Edison invented the light bulb,” the Arsenal boss feverishly told his players during the 2021–22 campaign, with one open bulb illuminated in his palm.

“Today I want to see a team that is connected because a bulb by itself is nothing. I want to see a team that is connected with each other and that shines. And you want to transmit to him [your teammate] light and energy and passion and how you play football, and you two the same. And each of us plays the game connected, because what happens when we play connected, guys?

“What is the next thing that happens? That we connect with 60,000 people [the fans] who create more energy. Because at the end is electricity, that through heat creates light and life. Because if not it would be f------ dark if this guy doesn’t have the idea to do that.

“And I want you to play like this today, because as good as we are it depends on one thing. What makes us special is our attitude, and today I want you to play with that attitude. Go out there, f------ turn the light on, and play football. Let’s go!”

Arsenal lost 2–1 to Brighton.

Leverkusen’s admin jumped on the bandwagon of ridicule which this clip has received over the last four years by filming themselves running around the dressing room taping over each light switch and confiscating an extension cord.

It was a harmless post but one which may have caught Arteta’s attention. In the same documentary, one of the manager’s team talks against Brentford was centered around a tweet from former Bees striker Ivan Toney after a win over Arsenal. Perhaps this Leverkusen post will find its way into Wednesday’s prematch preparation.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC