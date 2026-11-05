Mikel Arteta’s Damning Ezri Konsa Injury Update Comes With a Silver Lining

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed star summer signing Ezri Konsa “had some issues” in the team’s 2–1 win over Slavia Prague, sounding alarms bells in north London.

Konsa only lasted 62 minutes in the Champions League clash on Wednesday. The center back was seen holding his knee and limping in the first half, but continued playing until he was ultimately replaced by Cristhian Mosquera just past the hour-mark.

Fans anxiously waited for an update following the final whistle, but Arteta didn’t exactly dispel fears. “He is obviously playing a lot. He’s played so many games in the last few weeks,” the Spanish boss said of Konsa.

“He had some issues and we decided to take him off.”

Konsa is expected to undergo further testing in the build-up to Arsenal’s clash with Hull City on Saturday. Should the results reveal even the slightest of injuries, Arteta will likely proceed with the utmost caution and keep the 29-year-old on the bench.

Ezri Konsa’s Minutes This Season

Competition Minutes in 2026–27 Premier League 641 Champions League 332 Carabao Cup 53

Konsa has logged over 1,000 minutes already across all competitions in his debut campaign at Arsenal. He has appeared in all but two of the Gunners’ matches in 2026–27—and those two matches unfolded back in August, before the defender completed his transfer from Aston Villa.

He has undoubtedly been the best new signing for Arsenal, and one of the best in the entire Premier League. Konsa replaced an elite defender in William Saliba, and the Gunners have not missed a step.

The Silver Lining to Konsa’s Injury

William Saliba is back available after recovering from a back injury. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Should there be a larger issue plaguing Konsa, it came at a rather favorable time for Arsenal. The reigning Premier League champions only have one more match—a home clash against the newly promoted Tigers—before the November international break.

Konsa could then have the two-week break to recover from the issue should he need extended treatment in the infirmary.

Mosquera is more than capable of filling in alongside Gabriel in central defense, but Arteta also has Saliba to call upon. The Frenchman missed the entire start of the season with a back injury, but he finally returned to training and made the trip to Czechia, where he was an unused substitute.

Throwing Saliba into the XI after so long might not be entirely wise, but Arteta will be thrilled to at least have the option, especially if Konsa is unable to compete.

Arteta Brushes Off Concerns About Declan Rice

Mikel Arteta has come under scrutiny for his rotations—or lack thereof. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

At the heart of Arsenal’s win midweek was once again Declan Rice. The England international continues to further his reputation as the best midfielder in the Premier League and one of the best in the sport.

But after logging such heavy minutes last season, then at the 2026 World Cup and now in 2026–27, many have worried about Rice’s overall fitness. At times, the 27-year-old has looked rather fatigued, including in the dying stages of the team’s win over Slavia Prague.

Another international window with England and then a chaotic holiday season will only further tax Rice, but Arteta did not want to hear concerns about his star’s workload.

“The game required it, and he did,” Arteta responded when asked about Rice playing a full 90 minutes in Czechia. “He was as well rested against Fleetwood so he had a very good week to recover before Liverpool.

Rest has been hard to come by for Declan Rice. | Helena Budilova/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“It’s his second game in a week and not the fifth one. We expect our players to be able to do that and I think he had some very good moments throughout the game.”

It’s a defiant answer compared to his assessment of Konsa’s workload. It’s also ironic considering Rice has played every second of Arsenal’s Champions League campaign so far, while also logging 764 minutes in the Premier League, which is over 100 more than Konsa’s total.

Rice is expected to be back in action again at the weekend, and fans will hope Arteta manages the midfielder’s minutes should his side take a commanding lead over Hull.