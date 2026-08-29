How Mikel Arteta Ranks Among Premier League Legends Ahead of Milestone Fixture

Mikel Arteta has consistently silenced his doubters across six years in the Arsenal dugout, and the Spaniard will join esteemed company during a landmark trip to Aston Villa on Monday.

The Gunners began their title defense with an emphatic 3–0 victory over Coventry City—the same scoreline by which they had beaten Manchester City the week prior in the Community Shield—and the triumph was Arteta’s 150th win in the Premier League as a manager.

A statement performance against the newly-promoted side underscored Arteta’s transformative impact in north London, and the 44-year-old will celebrate reaching another milestone when journeying to Villa Park.

The clash in the Midlands will be Arteta’s 250th Premier League match as Arsenal manager, making him the second-youngest coach to reach the total—behind only Roberto Martínez.

Arteta will become just the 29th Premier League manager to reach the feat, and no matter the outcome of the upcoming fixture, he already ranks among the division’s all-time greats based on his record.

How Does Arteta Compare to Managerial Icons?

Arteta (right) still trails his former mentor Pep Guardiola. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Even if Arsenal fail to beat Villa, Arteta’s win percentage will be the fifth-highest in Premier League history after 250 matches.

He has currently won 60.2% of his 249 games in the competition, with an overall record of 150 victories, 48 draws and 51 losses. That’s a higher win rate than Arsenal icon Arsène Wenger (58.4%) in the same timeframe.

However, there are four coaches who can better his record—and they’re all legendary figures.

Pep Guardiola, Arteta’s former mentor, tops the standings after winning 73.6% of his first 250 Premier League outings. That record dwarfs all other managers, but it’s former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp who is closest to the Spaniard with a 64% win rate.

José Mourinho is only narrowly behind the German, victorious in 63.2% matches, while 13-time Premier League champion Sir Alex Ferguson has a win rate of 60.8%.

A victory against the Villans would boost Arteta to 60.4% and make him the 16th manager to reach 500+ points in the Premier League.

Manager Matches Record Win Percentage Pep Guardiola 250 184W–32D–34L 73.6% Jürgen Klopp 250 160W–56D–34L 64.0% José Mourinho 250 158W–59D–33L 63.2% Alex Ferguson 250 152W–63D–35L 60.8% Mikel Arteta 249 150W–48D–51L 60.2% Arsène Wenger 250 146W–62D–42L 58.4%