‘I Couldn’t Say Until’—MLS Commissioner Fuels Mohamed Salah Rumors

Emboldened by confirmation of Mohamed Salah’s impending Liverpool exit, MLS commissioner Don Garber felt compelled to swing the doors to the U.S. wide open for the Egyptian superstar.

Salah, 33, announced on Tuesday that he would leave Liverpool after nine seasons at the end of the 2025–26 campaign, and he has previously been linked with a move to the U.S. top flight, as well as potential suitors in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

“Mo Salah is one of the great players in the history of the Premier League... I’d love to see him in our league,” Garber told reporters at the Sports Business Journal conference in Atlanta ahead of the city hosting the U.S. men’s national team friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

“I couldn’t say that until he announced he was leaving Liverpool. What a great player he would be in MLS, and I think we would provide him with a great platform.”

Garber Adds to December Salah Push

MLS Commissioner Don Garber would be keen on Salah becoming the next MLS superstar signing. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Garber had previously been coy about Salah’s potential MLS future when asked about the former Premier League champion’s potential move to the league in December, during an event honoring Lionel Messi’s back-to-back MVP titles.

“Obviously, if [Salah] ever decides to come to Major League Soccer, we’d welcome him with open arms,” Garber told reporters at the time. “I’d say he should reach out to Leo [Messi] and reach out to Thomas Müller and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer.”

While Messi has headlined superstar additions to MLS after joining in the summer of 2023, more recent signings of Antoine Griezmann, James Rodríguez, Thomas Müller and Son Heung-min paint a picture of a growing acceptance of the league among established superstars.

However, Garber said he was “not sure the league needs to get involved” in future deals, unlike the way it and its partners became intertwined in Messi’s Inter Miami contract, which includes a share of Apple TV broadcast revenue and other perks not included in standard player terms.

Which MLS Clubs Stand a Chance?

Mohamed Salah could lace up his boots in MLS this summer. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images, Orlando Ramirez/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Nearly every MLS club will have some level of interest in Salah’s skills and marketability, but few have the roster spots, local attraction or financial might to draw such a talent.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that San Diego FC had not shown interest, despite being owned by Egyptian businessman Sir Mohamed Mansour. ESPN also reported that the Chicago Fire, which recently chased both Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar Jr., were not involved in any active pursuit of the Merseyside man.

New York City FC, which are set to open a new soccer-specific stadium in Queens in 2027, have also not approached, with CEO Brad Sims telling The Athletic: “I don’t think we need that,” citing the upcoming calendar switch in the 2027–28 season as an opportunity for MLS clubs to further contend for star signings.

Yet, he didn’t shut the idea down entirely.

“Do we absolutely need it? In my opinion, no,” he added. “Will it help take our club to the next level? Yes. I mean, I would love to have Mo Salah. We have not had any discussions with him or his people.”

Rumors around Salah’s future will certainly fly around MLS until the Egyptian signs with a new club, but the possibility of him starring stateside remains as his Liverpool tenure enters its final few weeks.

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