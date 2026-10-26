MLS Goals of the Week: Griezmann’s Handsome Header, Mehmeti’s Fancy Footwork

Matchday 32 of the 2026 MLS season did not disappoint. Teams are doing anything and everything they can to clinch a playoff spot, and the clock is running out with Nov. 7’s Decision Day quickly approaching.

For fans and supporters, that meant big upsets, unlikely goals and nail-biting moments that didn’t end until the final whistle.

Orlando City’s Antoine Griezmann continued his dominance in the States, scoring his 13th goal in just 15 games since signing this summer and also became the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 20 goal contributions, trailing only Lionel Messi, who achieved it in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Red Bull New York’s Adri Mehmeti showed off why he’s considered the bright future of American soccer. The 17-year-old’s mesmerizing footwork allowed his team to open scoring against Messi’s Inter Miami less than seven minutes into the match.

Here are the top five goals from the weekend.

5. Morgan Whittaker Right Place, Right Time

Bounced off the crossbar and stayed in play! 🤯



Morgan Whittaker was right there to head home the late lead for @ColoradoRapids! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/fT2NJW7yim — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 25, 2026

As a forward, it’s just as important to see out every opportunity as it is generate one’s own.

Colorado Rapids attacker Morgan Whittaker proved that fact on Saturday. Even when it looked like teammate Donovan Phillip’s long shot—which ricocheted off the cross bar—was headed out of bounds, Whittaker continued his run into the box and capitalized on a wayward bounce that somehow kept the ball inbounds.

It was a simple header that proved the game-winner in the 81st minute against the mighty Vancouver Whitecaps, the top team in the Western Conference, and kept the Rapids’ playoff dreams alive and well.

4. Antoine Griezmann’s Handsome Header

Antoine Griezmann ties things up for @OrlandoCitySC! 🔥



It's the Frenchman's 13th goal in 15 matches played. 🤯



📺 Watch on Apple TV: https://t.co/T6zRJ7tAvp pic.twitter.com/9LKDpPhYDJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 25, 2026

Ever since landing in the States this summer, Griezmann has taken MLS by storm.

The Atlético Madrid legend-turned Orlando City star player is following in Messi’s footsteps with a goal nearly every match.

Hosting New York City FC on Saturday night, Griezmann found the back of the net again in the 32nd minute off a long header, redirecting a cross into the box from fellow Designated Player Martín Ojeda. It marked Griezmann’s fifth goal in the last four matches.

Although the match ended 2–2, Orlando City sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, above the playoff line.

3. Adri Mehmeti’s Fancy Footwork

Adri Mehmeti starts it with some filthy tekkers 😱



Julian Hall opens the scoring against @InterMiamiCF! pic.twitter.com/sufccNHZub — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 24, 2026

17-year-old Adri Mehmeti is not only the heartbeat of Red Bull New York’s midfield, but the future of soccer in the U.S. Recently making his debut for the U.S. men’s national team, Mehmeti continues to prove why he belongs on the sport’s biggest stages.

It was his fancy footwork on Saturday, burning the likes of Argentine legend Rodrigo De Paul with a sneaky “L” move, that ignited the build up to the Red Bulls’ opener against Inter Miami in just the seventh minute of play. It was a true team effort, forcing a Casemiro own goal, but will be remembered most for Mehmeti’s silky moves.

The Red Bulls walked away with an astonishing 2–0 win over Messi and Co., a massive upset at Sports Illustrated Stadium that keeps New York in playoff contention.

2. Breel Embolo’s Superman Dive

Beautiful service, BRILLIANT header from Breel Embolo! 🤩@ATLUTD grab a goal back! pic.twitter.com/LPf7pdtba0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 25, 2026

Although it wasn’t enough to walk away with victory, Atlanta United’s Breel Embolo put the pressure on Eastern Conference contenders Chicago Fire on Saturday.

The expensive signing and World Cup star scored in the 68th minute with a Super Man-esque diving header inside the box, bringing the Five Stripes within one of Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to end the game 3–2.

Although Atlanta can kiss goodbye any chance at the playoffs, signing Embolo has proved a smart move. He has three goals and one assist in nine matches played thus far and has given the team the confidence to contend with the very best.

1. Dominik Marczuk’s Rocket

Audacious strike by Dominik Marczuk! Top Bins 🚀 pic.twitter.com/a4Xb8Isaj7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 25, 2026

Full back Dominik Marczuk’s rocketed shot from roughly 25 yards out was a sight to behold, leaving St. Louis CITY goalkeeper Benjamin Lundt utterly helpless to make a save.

It was one of three unanswered goals Real Salt Lake scored against the Western Conference powerhouse and recent U.S. Open Cup victors, earning an emphatic result at America First Field to keep a grip on playoff contention.

Marczuk continually got into the attack, ending the match with the most shots taken (four).

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