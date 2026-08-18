Two Teenagers Are Banging on the USMNT’s Door—Will Mauricio Pochettino Answer?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup firmly in the past, it’s time to usher in the future. At least, that’s what two burgeoning teenagers will hope U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino is thinking.

Sixteen-year-old Cavan Sullivan and 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti are dominating MLS like seasoned veterans and making themselves household names in the process.

Sullivan, in particular, is stunning the league. The winger has earned the respect of the Philadelphia Union, who have given him greater responsibilities and time on the pitch post-World Cup, a window of opportunity that he has flung wide open. He notched a goal and three assists in his last two appearances, yet what may be more impressive is his maturity. Sullivan, who will head to Manchester City when he turns 18, knows the world has pegged him a wonderkid, yet he can’t help but praise others.

“I’m so proud of the guys, the backline, the goalscorers, everybody came together,” Sullivan said on Sunday night, after his two assists lifted the Union to a late 3–2 comeback win against New York City FC. “At halftime, we had a tough conversation to pick it up, simple as that ... We really turned it up in the second half. That’s what happens. That’s the Philly way.”

Cavan Sullivan has been on football’s radar since he became the youngest player in the history of the major North American sports leagues to make his regular-season debut.



He was 14 years, 293 days old.



A wonderkid with a pre-agreement to join Manchester City when he turns 18,… pic.twitter.com/mMZcCWgLwT — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Mehmeti has been an integral starter in the center of the park for Red Bull New York. Although his prowess is often overshadowed by the likes of teenage teammate, 18-year-old forward and MLS All-Star Julian Hall, Mehmeti is the one pulling the strings from midfield. He has one goal and five assists in 18 starts thus far this season, including an assist on Saturday against Atlanta United, for which he has been praised for his vision.

The teenager found a narrow window of space between United’s center backs, no larger than a couple of yards, just five minutes into the match. He split the defenders with a pass just before they could close down the space, finding the feet of midfielder Emil Forsberg deep inside the box, who quickly turned and fired a shot past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos to take the lead.

Both Sullivan and Mehmeti have competed at the U.S. Soccer youth levels. Sullivan recently competed at the 2025 U-17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Mehmeti has made seven total appearances for the U-15 USYNT.

They have yet to make their senior debuts. How much longer will Pochettino force them to wait?

Mauricio Pochettino With Big Decision to Make

Mauricio Pochettino has new responsibilities this international cycle. | Kohjiro Kinno/ Sports Illustrated

When Pochettino signed his new, four-year contract to remain at the helm of the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup, it came with major responsibility changes, including getting involved in the growth and development of the USMNT pathway. In simpler terms: the American youth.

The USMNT next regroup in late September for four international friendlies that extend through early October. Although this window serves as the first opportunity to both check in post-World Cup and prepare for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League, Pochettino may see it more importantly as the first chance to initiate his deeper involvement in the USMNT pathway, starting with bringing burgeoning stars like Sullivan and Mehmeti into the fold.

It would be a smart play. Not only would it solidify the Argentine boss’s commitment to growing the game stateside, but the duo could wind up being helpful off the bench in Nations League play and integral to his squad come the 2030 World Cup. At the very least, it would excite an American fanbase eager to know what the future holds.

Of the two, Sullivan appears more likely to get the call-up, especially considering Mehmeti is still torn between which nation he wants to represent at the senior level: the U.S. or Albania. The dual-national has also represented Albania at the youth levels, making three appearances with the U-15 squad.